Manchester United interested in signing Premier League star previously linked with a move to Barcelona - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly tracking Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, who was a previous target for La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Sun reports that Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is a massive fan of the Portuguese playmaker. However, a summer move for Neves, 26, could be blocked by Wolves.

Neves has shone at Molineaux ever since joining the west Midlands side from FC Porto in 2018. He signed a five-year contract with Wolves when he made the move and it is set to expire in the summer. However, Julen Lopetegui's side are attempting to secure a renewal for their captain.

The Portuguese midfielder is in demand, with Manchester United joined by Liverpool and Chelsea in the race for his signature. He has been in fine form this season, scoring five goals in 34 games across competitions. Neves will be key for Wolves as they look to stave off the threat of relegation in the latter stages of the campaign.

Barcelona have also been chasing Neves' signature over the past year. However, reports claim that the Blaugrana have pulled out of the race as Xavi isn't overly convinced with the midfielder.

Neves admitted that it was a privilege to be linked with the Catalan giants. He told Canal 11 in November last year:

"Who wouldn't want to try Barcelona? I think it's a common question for all players. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. Of course, it's always a privilege for me to be associated with clubs of this calibre. I'm going to do my job here [at Wolves] and I'm sure I have people working with me."

With Barca now seemingly dropping their interest in Neves, it paves the way for Manchester United to seal his arrival. Ten Hag is said to have been keen on signing him when he first arrived at Old Trafford last summer.

Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona winger Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati has been used as a substitute by Xavi this season.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Fati could seen be departing Barcelona as he is part of what is being touted as a series of 'forced exits' in the summer. The young Spanish attacker has lacked game time at Camp Nou this season. He has fallen down the pecking order, starting 13 of 41 matches across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

The player's camp are reportedly aware of interest from several clubs, especially from Manchester United. The Red Devils may be looking to bolster their attacking options and add more pace to their frontline.

Fati's father, Bori, has encouraged the Spaniard to leave Barcelona to gain more first-team action. He told Spanish radio station Cope:

"What bothers me is how they are treating Ansu for minutes. One minute, two minutes, three minutes, that's what bothers me."

Fati is valued by Transfermarkt at €35 million. However, with four years remaining on his contract, the Catalan giants will expect a higher fee.

Poll : 0 votes