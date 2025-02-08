Manchester United interested in three Chelsea targets this summer - Reports

Manchester United have identified Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, and Liam Delap as their summer transfer targets in the center-forward position, according to GIVEMESPORT. This comes after Chelsea have also been linked with the above-mentioned players in recent months.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen to boost their attack as a squad revamp is expected during the summer transfer window. This could also be attributed to the inconsistency of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee to deliver in attack.

Gyokeres has proven to be one of the finest and most lethal attackers in Europe this season. Thus, his brilliance has put him on the radar of several European giants including United and Chelsea.

In 34 appearances, Gyokeres has scored 34 goals and registered seven assists for Sporting CP this season. If signed by the Red Devils, Gyokeres could enhance United's attacking proficiency and productivity. While he's contracted at Sporting till June 2028, his signing might not come cheap as several clubs are interested in securing his signature.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has also been outstanding and precise in attack this season. In 22 games, the Nigerian international has scored 17 goals and provided five assists for Galatasaray.

Given his energetic nature and aerial proficiency, Osimhen could be a decent signing for the Red Devils. While he's on a season-long loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, Osimhen could be a cheaper alternative to Gyokeres.

Finally, despite Ipswich's inconsistency, Delap has been one of the club's stand-out players this season. In 24 appearances, Delap has scored nine goals and provided two assists.

However, GIVEMESPORT claims that United will only make a move for Delap if they fail to get either Gyokeres or Osimhen. It is also expected that Delap's transfer fee could be in the region of £50 million as he's contracted at Ipswich till June 2029.

How has Rasmus Hojlund performed as Manchester United's striker this season?

As the Red Devils designated number nine, Hojlund has struggled to deliver in attack this season. In 31 appearances, the Danish forward has scored only seven goals and registered one assist.

While his poor form could be attributed to United's overall inconsistency, Hojlund has to improve if he intends to retain his position in attack. Meanwhile, Hojlund remains in strong contention to feature for Manchester United in their next league game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 16).

Anything short of a victory in that clash would be a disappointing result for Manchester United. This is due to the fact that United are ranked 13th in the league standings with 29 points from 24 games.

