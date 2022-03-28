Manchester United interview two more candidates after holding talks with Erik ten Hag - Reports

Manchester United have interviewed two other managerial candidates, as Andy Mitten revealed on the United We Stand podcast (via the Express). This comes after the club held a meeting with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag last week.

The Red Devils are in search of a new permanent manager to replace current interim boss Ralf Rangnick ahead of the 2022-23 season. Numerous candidates have been linked with the vacancy at Old Trafford. However, Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui have been deemed the front-runners for the job.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United have already interviewed two other candidates for the managerial gig. However, the identity of those two candidates is unknown. It is hard to imagine anyone apart from the four aforementioned candidates could be interviewed for the managerial post.

However, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was first sacked back in November, the likes of Paulo Fonseca and Ernesto Valverde were linked as potential successors.

The right man for the job at Old Trafford? Erik ten Hag's managerial career by numbers at Ajax:◎ 207 games◉ 153 wins◎ 26 draws◎ 28 losses◉ 570 goals scored◎ 174 goals concededThe right man for the job at Old Trafford? Erik ten Hag's managerial career by numbers at Ajax: ◎ 207 games◉ 153 wins◎ 26 draws◎ 28 losses◉ 570 goals scored◎ 174 goals conceded The right man for the job at Old Trafford? 😏

As things stand, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is the leading candidate to replace Ralf Rangnick. According to the Express, the 52-year-old tactician has impressed the United board with his philosophies and the vision to take the club forward.

Ten Hag has had a successful stint as Ajax manager. The Dutchman has guided Ajax to two Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups. He also led the Amsterdam-based side to the Champions League semifinals back in 2019. However, they would lose to Tottenham Hotspur on that occasion.

However, the situation might not be smooth for Manchester United. According to Fabrizio Romano, Erik ten Hag has also been approached by two other clubs. This could be done due to the fact that ten Hag has a contract with Ajax until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United will face Leicester City after the international break

Manchester United will host Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side in the Premier League after the international break on April 2. The Red Devis will be looking to avenge the 4-2 defeat they suffered against the Foxes earlier this season, which eventually led to the sacking of Solskjaer.

As things stand, United are sixth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 50 points from 29 matches. They are currently four points behind the fourth-placed Arsenal side. The Gunners, however, do have a game in hand over their top-four rivals. Manchester United are also a point behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

