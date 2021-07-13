Jadon Sancho set to undergo medical at Manchester United today – Reports

Jadon Sancho is set to undergo his medical at Manchester United today. The English winger is reportedly due at Carrington to seal the switch from Borussia Dortmund.

As per a report in Daily Mail, Sancho will undergo a medical at Manchester United before heading off on vacation. The former Manchester City starlet joins from Borussia Dortmund for an €85 million fee.

We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Jadon Sancho to United! 🔴⚪⚫#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 1, 2021

Manchester United have been chasing Jadon Sancho for over a year now, but they failed to get the deal done last year. The move was finally confirmed earlier this month.

Jadon Sancho has agreed personal terms with Manchester United, and the medical is the final step for the transfer to be completed. As per ESPN, the winger will sign a five-year contract with the option of another year after undergoing the medical.

Borussia Dortmund confirm deal with Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund were adamant about not selling Jadon Sancho for anything less than €120 million last summer. Manchester United played the waiting game but failed to convince the German side as they stood firm on their valuation.

However, their asking price was reduced this summer, and Manchester United swooped in to seal the deal. Borussia Dortmund released a statement confirming the transfer earlier this month, which read:

"The player, Jadon Sancho, is about to move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United Football Club. Both clubs and the player reached an agreement on this today. If the transfer is realized, Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer fee of EUR 85.0 million.

"The contractual details now have to be coordinated and documented. The formal processing of the transfer is also subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player's previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System."

The German side are targeting Donyell Malen and Noni Madueke from PSV as Jadon Sancho's replacement.

