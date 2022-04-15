Manchester United join Arsenal in race to sign 22-year-old Premier League defender - reports

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race for the signature of Norwich City full-back Max Aarons.

According to The Sun, United have identified the 22-year-old as a potential summer target.

The Red Devils have two right-backs in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

Dalot has been good going forward at times when given the opportunity. However, he has been average in defence. The problem with Wan-Bissaka is just the opposite. The Englishman is solid at the back but lacks penetration in the opposition half.

The Sun has now claimed that United feel Aarons can solve this dilemma and are targeting him this summer. They will be challenged by Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich for Aaron's signature.

GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk I love the links to Max Aarons. He fits with our recent signing policy, plays both RB/LB, great pedigree at England U21 level, previously in the PFA team of the year, named EFL young player of the year and already has 150 senior appearances. At £20m he’s a sensible buy, if true. I love the links to Max Aarons. He fits with our recent signing policy, plays both RB/LB, great pedigree at England U21 level, previously in the PFA team of the year, named EFL young player of the year and already has 150 senior appearances. At £20m he’s a sensible buy, if true.

Arsenal are being considered to be the strongest competitors for his signature. The Gunners currently have Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares at right-back. However, with Soares already 30, Aarons will be a long-term solution for Mikel Arteta's young side at the Emirates.

Aarons came through the ranks at Carrow Road and was loyal to his boyhood club the last time they were relegated in the 2019-20 season. However, the Canaries are engaged in a relegation fight once again this season. It could be tougher for them to hold on to their rising star once again if they go down to the Championship.

Aarons has played 29 games for Norwich this season and has racked up a total of 159 appearances since his making his senior team debut for the Canaries.

Manchester United or Arsenal - who should Max Aarons join?

Aarons has been a highly-rated right-back since making his senior debut in 2018. Despite the Canaries struggling in the Premier League this season, the defender has been one of the few shining lights in the team.

He is a proper modern-day full-back who is not only good at defending but excellent when marauding forward.

Matchday365 @Matchday365 Most tackles won among Premier League fullbacks:



🥇 Tyrick Mitchell, 96

🥈 Matty Cash, 74

🥉 Joao Cancelo, 66



Fewest times dribbled past among Premier League fullbacks (taken-on minimum 60 times):



🥇 Max Aarons, 16

🥈 Tyrick Mitchell, 17

🥉 Tino Livramento, 18 Most tackles won among Premier League fullbacks:🥇 Tyrick Mitchell, 96🥈 Matty Cash, 74🥉 Joao Cancelo, 66Fewest times dribbled past among Premier League fullbacks (taken-on minimum 60 times):🥇 Max Aarons, 16🥈 Tyrick Mitchell, 17🥉 Tino Livramento, 18 https://t.co/TTGf3HURnz

While both United and Arsenal are big clubs, Aarons will have a chance of getting more game time at Old Trafford given the current dynamics of those two squads.

The Gunners already have Tomiyasu who has been impressive at right-back. Whereas Manchester United are displeased with both their defenders at right-back.

The move could also come down to which team secures Champions League football for next season, with both United and Arsenal vying for the fourth spot.

Edited by Diptanil Roy