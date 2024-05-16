Manchester United join Arsenal in the race to sign 25-year-old Ligue star: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Arsenal target Youssouf Fofana who hasn't ruled out leaving AS Monaco this summer. The French midfielder has impressed at Louis II Stadium and is in contention to be named in Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2024.

Attacking Football reports that the Red Devils have made contact to express an interest. Erik ten Hag's squad is expected to undergo a huge rebuild this summer and midfield looks to be addressed.

Fofana is a box-to-box midfielder who also plays in holding midfield. The 17-cap France international is strong in duels and is excellent at putting out fires. He's appeared 34 times across competitions this season, posting four goals and as many assists. The strong midfielder played against Arsenal during pre-season and was on the scoresheet in a 1-1 draw.

Manchester United may have to pay around £25 million to sign Fofana who has a year left on his contract. He's also on several other European giants' radars as Arsenal, PSG, Atletico Madrid, and AC Milan are also monitoring him, per Foot Mercato.

Fofana left the door open regarding a potential Monaco exit this summer. He told Get French Football News:

"We haven’t yet spoken about it with the sporting director. He will allow me to finish the season so that there aren’t too many things in my head and if I then go to the Euros with the France national team, we will speak about it upon my return. We haven’t dwelt on it."

Ten Hag may view Fofana as Casemiro's replacement with the Brazilian star heavily expected to leave this summer. Fiorentina loanee Sofyan Amrabat is also unlikely to earn a permanent move to Manchester United.

Manchester United and Arsenal target Youssouf Fofana admitted he snubbed a move to the PL

Youssouf Fofana previously turned down a move to the Premier League.

Fofana could have already been playing in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest or Fulham were interested last summer but failed to secure his services. He opted to stay at Monaco where he's shone.

The former Strasbourg midfielder touched on his decision in his interview with the aforementioned outlet. He explained that he needed to be playing at a club that gives him the best opportunity at a national team call-up:

"I want to go to a place where I can continue to be selected for France. If you’re choosing between Nottingham Forest, Fulham and AS Monaco, naturally, I’m staying at Monaco."

Fofana may view a move to Manchester United or Arsenal as a bigger step in his career. They are two of Europe's big guns albeit the Red Devils have stumbled this season. He'll soon find out whether he's been selected in Didier Deschamps' squad for Euro 2024 as that announcement comes today (May 16).