Manchester United join chase for 19-year-old midfielder as Liverpool have £41 million bid rejected: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Liverpool target Romeo Lavia. The Red Devils see the Southampton midfielder as the ideal backup to Casemiro.

As per a report in the Independent, Manchester United are looking for alternatives to their top midfield target Sofyan Amrabat as the Fiorentina player also has an offer from Saudi Arabia. The Red Devils have thus added Lavia to their list after Liverpool had their latest bid rejected.

Jurgen Klopp's side made a £41 million bid for the midfielder earlier this week, which included add-ons. However, Southampton were not interested in the offer and rejected it as they want £50 million for their star.

Fabrizio Romano commented on the Lavia interest on CaughtOffside and said:

“Jurgen Klopp has spoken about working on solutions for midfield, but my understanding remains that the priority is still absolutely Romeo Lavia. After that, we will see what else will happen in that position, but Liverpool remain focused on Lavia for now, and it’s not a straightforward deal – Southampton insist on £50m package for Lavia, so negotiation remain ongoing… but it will continue next week. Liverpool will try to find the best way to sign him also because they’re aware of Chelsea interest.”

Chelsea made a £50 million offer for the Belgian last summer, just weeks after Southampton signed him from Manchester City.

Manchester United target told to join Arsenal over Liverpool by Carlton Palmer

Pundit Carlton Palmer has urged Romeo Lavia to join Arsenal if he is to return to the Premier League this summer. He believes that Chelsea are not ideal for the Belgian, while Manchester United's squad still has a lot of work to do.

He was talking to Football League World when he said:

“I think, given his age; Chelsea is not a good fit. They have still got a lot to sort out with the squad, I think Man United have still got a lot of work to do with the current squad. For me and for the player I think for him to flourish he would be better suited going to Arsenal with Arteta, the squad is young and is going places.”

Manchester City have a £40 million buy-back clause in Lavia's contract but they cannot activate it until next summer. The clause stands at £40 million and Southampton want at least £10 million more than the clause this summer.