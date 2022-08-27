Manchester United join Chelsea in race to sign Barcelona superstar - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly attempt to hijack Chelsea's move for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United are interested in signing the Gabon international and could join Chelsea in the race to sign the 33-year-old before the close of the transfer window on September 1.

Manchester United are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. The club parted ways with Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and Edinson Cavani after the expiration of their contracts in June but are yet to sign replacements for the trio. The Red Devils, therefore, lack strength in depth and quality in attack.

The Premier League giants could also be forced to sign a replacement for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, whose future at Manchester United remains uncertain. The 37-year-old was the club's talisman last season, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

He is keen to leave Old Trafford due to a lack of Champions League football, as per Marca. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

He spent four-and-a-half seasons in the Premier League with Arsenal prior to his move to Barcelona in January, during which he scored 68 goals in just 128 league games. The Gabon international was in scintillating form for Xavi's side during the second half of last season, scoring 11 goals in 17 La Liga games.

Aubayemang has been heavily courted by Chelsea in recent weeks. Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen to reunite with the former Borussia Dortmund striker at Stamford Bridge. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner's departure this summer has left the Blues desperately short of attacking options.

The west London club are yet to reach an agreement with Barcelona for Aubameyang. This could leave the door open for Manchester United to hijack the deal in the coming days.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are seeking a fee in the region of £25 million for Aubameyang. United could be willing to meet the Blaugranas' asking price due to their desperate need for attacking reinforcements.

Manchester United could switch focus to another Barcelona attacker if Chelsea sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could prefer to join Chelsea over Manchester United as the Blues will take part in the Champions League this season. The Gabon striker also spent four-and-a-half years in London with Arsenal and could therefore opt to move back to England's capital rather than Manchester.

The Red Devils could switch focus to Barcelona forward Memphis Depay if they fail to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Dutchman joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer last summer and went on to score 12 goals in 28 La Liga games for the club.

Despite his consistent performances, the 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer. As per Metro, United are reportedly willing to offer £8 million for Depay, who could be interested in a return to Old Trafford.

