Manchester United join race to sign Barcelona target with £56 million release clause: Reports

Manchester United have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, as per Mundo Deportivo (via TeamTalk).

Barcelona have been keen to sign Zubimendi as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets.

The veteran Spanish midfielder's contract with the Blaugrana expires next summer, and he reportedly wants out of the Nou Camp.

Xavi is an admirer of Zubimendi, 23, who has made 16 appearances, scoring one goal, providing two assists, and helping Sociedad keep five clean sheets.

However, Erik ten Hag's side have joined the race for the Spaniard who rose up the youth ranks at the Reale Arena before making his debut in 2019.

Manchester United made two midfield signings in the summer, luring Casemiro from Real Madrid for £64 million and free agent Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford.

However, it appears that Ten Hag wants another defensive midfielder, and Zubimendi's stock is rising as one of La Liga's most impressive talents.

The Sociedad man ranks seventh in the Spanish league for tackles in his own half and eighth for blocked shots.

He usually tucks in between the central defenders before helping La Real in transition going forward.

Zubimendi only recently agreed to a new contract with Sociedad, which expires in 2027.

That deal does include a £54 million release clause, and the La Liga club are expected to stand firm over that fee.

Manchester United will be without Cristiano Ronaldo when they take on Barcelona in the Europa League

Ronaldo has left the Red Devils

Manchester United drew Barcelona in the Europa League knockout playoffs, with the two European heavyweights set to square off in February.

The Red Devils head to Nou Camp on 16 February before Barca make the trip to Old Trafford on 23 February.

One player United will be without is Cristiano Ronaldo, and the iconic forward has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the club.

The Portuguese player has a superb record against Barca throughout his career, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists in 34 appearances.

Ronaldo was on the winning side on 10 occasions, drawing nine and losing 15 of the 34 games played against the Catalan giants.

Ten Hag's side will have to make do without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and are now lacking in options in attack.

The only recognized forwards the United boss can look to use in the central striker's role are now Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

