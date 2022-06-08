Manchester United join Tottenham Hotspur in race to sign 23-year-old defender: Reports

Manchester United have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni.

The 23-year-old centre-back played under Antonio Conte at Inter Milan and the now Tottenham boss is reportedly keen on a reunion. According to the Evening Standard, Conte has already told Tottenham Hotspur’s sporting director Fabio Paratici that he wants to sign the defender.

At the same time, United are reportedly also expressing an interest in the player as they plan a squad overhaul for new manager Erik Ten Hag. Inter values Alessandro Bastoni in the region of £50million which may prove to be a stumbling block for the deal to go through.

Additionally, the Italian does not want to leave Inter and is under contract at the club for two more years. After their 2-1 win over Hungary, Bastoni said the following:

"I am an Inter player. I have a two-year contract with Inter. The club has not communicated anything to me. I go on vacation after the national team, and then I start again with Inter.”

Manchester United looking to sign a defender in the summer transfer window

United have a number of areas that they need to improve in the coming window. Their lack of good defenders was one of the biggest reasons why they failed to make the Champions League. United will need to address those shortcomings this summer.

Harry Maguire had a woeful season for Manchester United which has put questions over his captaincy as well. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not an offensive fullback while Diogo Dalot is not yet ready to start on a weekly basis.

Another stumbling block for United could be the lack of Champions League football. Tottenham Hotspur qualified for the UCL over Arsenal and might have the advantage when it comes to a move for Bastoni.

