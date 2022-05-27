Manchester United join Tottenham in race to sign 18-year-old forward: reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign promising Derby County's 18-year-old striker Malcolm Ebiowei.

The young English striker has impressed for Derby this season despite their woes of having been relegated from the Championship to League One. They were hit with a 21-point reduction this season due to issues in their finances.

Ebiowei signed a short-term deal with Derby last summer due to their financial troubles. He has made 16 senior appearances, scoring one goal and contributing two assists.

The deal is set to end this summer, opening the door for a number of linked sides to come into the equation.

According to Mail, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are all keeping tabs on Ebiowei.

Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney, who is in charge at Pride Park, gave Ebiowei his chance to shine, which the youngster took with aplomb.

Rooney commented on the talent the 18-year-old possesses, heaping praise on the striker (via Mail):

"He has got enormous ability. 'He's brave, he's not afraid to take players on, get tackled, and make mistakes... His attitude is incredible and he's an exciting young player."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Steve McClaren leaving Derby to join Man United could be a factor - no decision yet. Manchester United and Crystal Palace are keeping taps on Derby County's Malcolm Ebiowei, talented striker born in 2003. Monaco and Vitesse also interested - he has Dutch passport🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #transfers Steve McClaren leaving Derby to join Man United could be a factor - no decision yet. Manchester United and Crystal Palace are keeping taps on Derby County's Malcolm Ebiowei, talented striker born in 2003. Monaco and Vitesse also interested - he has Dutch passport ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #transfersSteve McClaren leaving Derby to join Man United could be a factor - no decision yet. https://t.co/5yHs1RTLxL

Manchester United to perhaps look more towards youth under Erik ten Hag

Anthony Elanga made the step up to the first team

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has spoken on numerous occasions about the club's need to get recruitment right.

In fact, Mirror reports that Rangnick has criticized the Red Devils' transfer business in recent years, citing the wrong type of player being brought in.

He believes that United have targeted a quick-fix rather than a long-term project. This rings true with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, Edinson Cavani 34 and Odion Ighalo, 31 being in their ranks over the last three seasons.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Ralf Rangnick has warned that there will be no quick fix at Old Trafford under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. 🗣️ "It's not cosmetic, It's open heart surgery."Ralf Rangnick has warned that there will be no quick fix at Old Trafford under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. 🗣️ "It's not cosmetic, It's open heart surgery."Ralf Rangnick has warned that there will be no quick fix at Old Trafford under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. 🔴 https://t.co/AvYlSVgrsB

Hence, new United boss Erik ten Hag will perhaps now look to target talent that can be developed over time as he did so at Ajax and found much success.

Some great players across Europe like Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Donny Van de Beek are all products of Ten Hag's development.

Manchester_United_Youth @MUFC_Youth



#MUFC Ten hag already meeting the youth players as he is pictured with Under 15 player Jacob Devaney Ten hag already meeting the youth players as he is pictured with Under 15 player Jacob Devaney#MUFC https://t.co/5FI78m0Ddr

Rangnick has already brought Anthony Elanga up through the youth ranks at United this season. Meanwhile, Hannibal Mejbri, Alvaro Fernandez and Alejandro Garnaucho are arguably on the brink of first-team football as well.

Manchester United might finally be recognizing the need to draw up a long-term plan in returning to the top of both domestic and European football.

