Manchester United keen to reward 27-year-old star with new contract after winning Erik ten Hag over: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to tie Scott McTominay down to a new contract amid his run in Erik ten Hag's first team this season.

The Sun reports that the Red Devils are keen to get the Scottish midfielder to extend his stay at Old Trafford. His current deal expires in June 2025 and he's previously been linked with West Ham United and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

McTominay fell down the pecking order under Ten Hag last season following Casemiro's arrival. But, the Scotland international has been handed regular first-team opportunities this season and has popped up with some crucial goals.

The Red Devils academy graduate has posted six goals and one assist in 24 games across competitions. That includes two braces in wins against Brentford (2-1) and Chelsea (2-1).

McTominay is claimed to have 'won over' Ten Hag at Manchester United this season. A source added:

"Scott has turned his career around at Manchester United. He’s been one of the few bright points of a dismal season so far and has showed a new side to his game, scoring goals from midfield."

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival at Old Trafford is only awaiting approval from the Premier League. Once that takes place they will oversee sporting operations at the club and are expected to launch a British-based recruitment vision.

The source alluded to this but also questioned whether McTominay would sign a new deal:

"The owners are very keen to invest in British players which is why Scott is likely to be offered an additional year on his current deal. But there is no assurance that McTominay will sign it. Scott is at the stage of his career where he wants to be playing football week in, week out."

McTominay made his debut for the 13-time Premier League champions in May 2017. He has gone on to make 233 appearances, winning the Carabao Cup last season.

West Ham United boss David Moyes lauded Scott McTominay's development at Manchester United

David Moyes praised Scott McTominay's development at Old Trafford.

West Ham boss David Moyes gave a glowing verdict of McTominay when speaking during the 2020-22 campaign (via United in Focus):

"He looks like he has picked up the leadership and winning qualities of the big players he has been surrounded by at United and which United try to develop in their young players. In the Europa League final, he was probably their best performer."

McTominay was still plying his trade in Manchester United's youth ranks during Moyes' disappointing stint in charge. The Scottish coach was in the Old Trafford dugout for just nine months before getting the sack in April 2014.

Moyes has bounced back from that ill-fated reign and gone on to manage West Ham to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last season. The Hammers' memorable European triumph was largely down to Declan Rice who shone as captain.

However, Rice left the London Stadium this past summer, joining Arsenal in a £105 million deal. This led to the west London outfit targeting McTominay but Manchester United rejected a £30 million offer.