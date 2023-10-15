Manchester United keen on signing €30 million rated LaLiga star as Erik ten Hag hunts for Jadon Sancho replacement - Reports

Manchester United are keen to bolster their attacking department and have earmarked Real Betis winger Assane Diao as a potential target, according to Fichajes.

The 18-year-old has got off to an impressive start to the new season. He has scored five goals in nine appearances across all competitions for Los Verdiblancos so far this term.

He seems to possess the skillset to burgeon into a world-class attacker in the future and a move to Manchester United could be just what the doctor ordered for the teenager.

The Spain U-19 international could be enticed by the prospect of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Additionally, playing in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League could also be factors that tempt Diao to make the switch.

Assane Diao could potentially replace Jadon Sancho at Manchester United

As per reports, the Red Devils are looking for a replacement for Jadon Sancho. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has banished the English winger from the squad following a fallout between him and the player earlier this season.

Following United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal on September 3, Ten Hag was asked about his decision to leave Sancho out of the squad. The Dutch coach responded by saying that the Englishman had failed to hit the levels expected of him in training.

Sancho subsequently issued a statement of his own via a now-deleted tweet. It read:

“Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that (are) completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I have been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!”

It was an ill-advised move on Sancho's part and he has since been cast out of the squad after refusing to apologize to Ten Hag for his actions.

Having already spent a fortune to sign two wingers, Sancho and Antony, United could be on the lookout for a cost-effective option to replace the former. Diao's current contract with Real Betis expires only in 2027 but he reportedly has a release clause of €30 million.

Manchester United won't have much difficulty coughing up that amount and it could prove to be a bargain deal in the future if Diao can realize his potential at Old Trafford.