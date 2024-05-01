Manchester United keen on signing Serie A midfielder in the summer transfer window - Reports

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United are keen on signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer.

Rabiot, a France international, is currently in the final months of his contract with the Bianconeri, which expires in the summer. The Old Lady, however, are assessing Massimiliano Allegri's situation as well as the team's potential qualification in next season's UEFA Champions League before making a final call on Rabiot's contract.

The midfielder earns a reported €7 million per year at the Serie A club. As a result, Juve are taking all factors into consideration before making a decision. Rabiot's future is up in the air once again and the rumor mills have started yet again.

Manchester United have once again emerged as a potential suitor for the Frenchman. They were also linked with Rabiot last summer before the player ended up extending his contract for a year.

The 29-year-old joined Juve in 2019 and has so far made 208 appearances for them, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists. Getting Rabiot on a free transfer could be a good deal for any club, including the Red Devils.

Manchester United midfielder makes U-turn on future

Christian Eriksen has been heavily linked with a summer exit from Manchester United in the summer. The Dane's current contract with the club runs until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Eriksen, however, has suggested that he is happy to stay at Old Trafford. In a recent interview, the Danish star said (via Sports Mole):

"I still have a year left on the United contract, so for now, I'm still a United player. So what'll happen in the summer, I don't know. But I'm incredibly happy to be here. It's a great club and I feel good, so we'll see what happens. But as I said, I have one year left."

Eriksen has seen his game time reduced since Kobbie Mainoo's emergence into the first team. This season, he has made 24 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.