Manchester United keeping close tabs on Eredivisie duo ahead of potential summer move: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Feyenoord stars Antoni Milambo and Givairo Read ahead of the summer transfer window. This is according to a report from Mirror, which claims that the Red Devils are strongly considering a transfer for Read (via Tribal Football).

However, it is believed that Liverpool are also taking a look at the right-back, which could be a problem for the Manchester outfit. This is largely because the 18-year-old could be tempted by the prospect of reuniting with his former coach, Arne Slot.

Another factor that could convince Read to move to Anfield is the potential departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of the season after his contract runs out. Liverpool are also placed top of the Premier League standings right now, performing much better than Manchester United, who sit 15th.

So far this season, Read has played 14 matches in the Eredivisie and one in the Champions League. A factor that could influence his decision to move to Old Trafford could be because he can become the first choice in this position.

Meanwhile, it is said that the Red Devils' interest in Milambo is less concrete at the moment. The Netherlands under-21 international operates in the attacking midfield role, where Bruno Fernandes is already the first choice for Manchester United.

However, he is also capable of playing in the deeper pockets of midfield, where the Red Devils may want some squad depth. Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are the primary options in this area, while Casemiro serves as a backup.

The 19-year-old has featured in eight Champions League outings and 19 Eredivisie clashes, bagging six goals and three assists in total.

Manchester United show interest in Real Madrid midfielder up for sale: Reports

Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United have reportedly been given a massive boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. This is as per news from fichajes.net, who say that the France international's performances this year have raised questions over his future (via TeamTalk).

It is believed that the Spanish giants are now open to selling the player in the summer, who is contracted at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2029. He's made 19 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid this season, bagging a goal and two assists.

Manchester United were also credited with interest in Camavinga in November last year, when the midfielder decided against moving away. However, with Real Madrid's reported willingness to sell the 22-year-old, things could turn out differently this summer.

