Manchester United keeping tabs on 19-year-old former Chelsea youngster: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring former Chelsea youngster Tino Livramento. According to the latest report from Calciomercato, the Southampton right-back has attracted interest from United, who are looking to sign a right-back this summer.

Tino Livramento has had a breakthrough season with Southampton. The Saints have reaped the rewards of Livramento's fine form as the right-back has been very good in both attacking and defending.

The British defender has made 23 appearances for the Saints this season and has managed to score a goal and provide two assists for his teammates.

Tino Livramento is a former Chelsea academy player who has played for the Blues in their youth teams since 2019. The 19-year-old decided to leave the London club in 2021 in search of more game time. Southampton signed the player for a transfer fee of £5.90 million.

Southampton FC Updates @TheSaintCentre



Manchester United are lining up a bid for Tino Livramento, according to The Express.



Ralf Rangnick wants to strengthen his right back position, despite already having Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.



#saintsfc 🤝 Transfer TalkManchester United are lining up a bid for Tino Livramento, according to The Express.Ralf Rangnick wants to strengthen his right back position, despite already having Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot. 🤝 Transfer TalkManchester United are lining up a bid for Tino Livramento, according to The Express.Ralf Rangnick wants to strengthen his right back position, despite already having Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.#saintsfc https://t.co/vPwAlcuURT

Livramento's fine form this season has attracted the attention of major Premier League clubs including Manchester United. The Red Devils will be looking to add a right-back this summer as the club wants to strengthen the competition for the RB spot.

Southampton's Livramento and Brighton's Tariq Lamptey are being reported as targets. The report from Calciomercato points out that Southampton are aware of the interest from United. The Saints are willing to offer a new contract to Livramento to fend off interest from their PL rivals.

The 19-year-old's current contract with Southampton will only expire in 2026. However, the Saints will be willing to increase Livramento's wages so that he ends up staying at Saint Mary's.

Manchester United suffers a frustrating draw against Watford in the Premier League

After suffering an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road, Manchester United had a chance to avenge the loss in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

However, it turned out to be a frustrating evening for the Red Devils as they failed to win the match which ended 0-0. The fact that United failed to score even after registering 22 shots in the tie made the team look absolutely wretched.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Cristiano Ronaldo could've had a goal. Bruno Fernandes could've had a hat-trick, Man Utd missed several chances and could've been 4 to 5 goals up.



Should still win this but it's worrying when you don't take your chances. Cristiano Ronaldo could've had a goal. Bruno Fernandes could've had a hat-trick, Man Utd missed several chances and could've been 4 to 5 goals up.Should still win this but it's worrying when you don't take your chances.

It was a rough game for the Portuguese duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes as the duo squandered their chances. Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick will need to fix the team's goal-scoring problems soon, as Manchester United have some tough games down the road.

United will face Manchester City next week. A similar performance against the table-toppers will pave the way for yet another embarrassing derby for the Red Devils.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar