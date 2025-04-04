Manchester United keeping tabs on 20-year-old Serie A defender as potential long-term solution to problems at the back: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo. They are looking to reinforce their defense this summer, but will have to fight off plenty of competition for him.

Comuzzo, 20, came through Fiorentina's ranks and made his senior debut last season. Overall, he has made 39 senior appearances for the Italian side and has been highly impressive. He is known for his physicality, composure, and reading of the game.

As per Caught Offside, Comuzzo has garnered attention from many top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United. The Red Devils are looking to overhaul their squad under Ruben Amorim this summer. Victor Lindelof is likely to leave the club, while Harry Maguire is likely to become a squad player.

Moreover, Lisandro Martinez has had multiple injury issues and is also currently out injured. United signed Ayden Heaven from Arsenal in January and he has impressed. Hence, they are looking to add more young players to build their squad.

Manchester United will, however, have to fight off competition for Comuzzo from teams across Europe. Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United are all interested in him. Moreover, Napoli made a bid of €35 million for him in January, but it was rejected. Fiorentina will demand around €40-45 million in the summer.

Ruben Amorim on Harry Maguire's role in Manchester United's defeat against Nottingham

The Red Devils faced Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on April 1 in the Premier League. Former Manchester United star Anthony Elanga gave the hosts the lead in the fifth minute. The visitors pushed hard but failed to break the Tricky Trees down.

In the 88th minute, Ruben Amorim subbed on Harry Maguire for Leny Yoro and put the central defender up front. The Englishman also had a good chance but failed to convert it. After the match, Amorim was asked about playing Maguire up front and he answered (via manutd.com):

"In the end of the game, when the opponent is just protecting the box, if you look at the defenders of Nottingham, they are really comfortable. And then with a line of six, not five, a line of six, we can reach the final third but then we have to put the ball inside the box because it’s hard to make the combinations to get inside the box to score goal.

"Harry Maguire, when he’s attacking in set-pieces, is maybe the best player we have in our team, so inside the box, you are not a defender, you are a striker. So it was that idea to put I one man who is really good in the air to score a goal."

Manchester United lost 1-0 and remained 13th in the Premier League standings. They will next face city rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

