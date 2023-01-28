Manchester United keeping tabs on £70 million rated striker - Reports

Manchester United are currently keeping an eye on highly-rated Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is currently being valued at £70 million by his club side Juventus.

The Red Devils have been tipped to add more firepower to their attack in the coming window, after Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious exit. The veteran forward left Manchester United prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Since his departure, the Red Devils have been linked with several top strikers as a possible replacement. However, they were only able to sign Dutch forward Wout Weghorst on a short-term loan deal this January.

It is believed that Erik ten Hag's team also maintain a strong interest in Vlahovic. The Serbian could possibly be an ideal long-term option to lead the Red Devils' attack, as seen in The Faithful MUFC.

The 22-year-old centre-forward has scored seven goals and provided three assists for Juventus in all competitions this season. Vlahovic could be one of several stars who could quit the Turin-based club following their 15-point deduction due to transfer irregularities.

Weghorst determined to stay longer at Manchester United

Weghorst has expressed his desire to stay much longer at Old Trafford following his loan move this January.

The 30-year-forward has revealed that Manchester United are a very big club and will do everything possible to make sure his loan move becomes permanent. In his words, as seen in the Mirror, he said,

"Of course. The situation now is how it was – it was for a loan. It’s a massive club, so I will try to do everything I can and if it works out, it will be a good option.

He continued:

"I’ve seen the first couple of days, almost a week, how big the club is in everything – the facilities, the club, even the quality in the team, the way we’re playing.

Lastly, he concluded by stating that he is confident and believes that his first week at Manchester United was a success:

"I think the first week went well and it’s up to me to deliver and contribute and to help the team as well as I can. I’m quite confident I can play a role in it.

Weghorst had a very productive loan spell at Turkish club Besiktas in the first half of the season. He had scored nine goals and had given four assists in 18 games across competitions. He also got off the mark for United in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest.

