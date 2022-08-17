Manchester United keeping tabs on Chelsea trio as transfer deadline edges closer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keeping close tabs on Chelsea trio Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.

As per reports from the Evening Standard, Erik Ten Hag's side are interested in the Blues trio as they look to bolster the wide area.

The report claims that Christian Pulisic has been identified as a loan target by the Red Devils. The USA international is believed to be frustrated at Chelsea due to a lack of opportunities under Thomas Tuchel.

It is understood that the former Borussia Dortmund winger wants to play more minutes ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this summer. Hence, he could be interested in a move to Old Trafford as per the report.

The report also suggests that Manchester United are also interested in Hakim Ziyech as well as Callum Hudson-Odoi.

All three players have struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge and are believed to be unhappy at the west London club. It has been suggested that the players feel that Tuchel's defensive tactics have had a negative impact on their game and minutes.

As per the Evening Standard, Hudson-Odoi is expected to leave the Blues on loan this summer with Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton interested in his services. Meanwhile, Ziyech is also keen on a move away from Stamford Bridge, having seen his proposed move to AC Milan break down.

Manchester United could benefit from signing Chelsea targets

It is highly unlikely that United could sign all three wingers from Chelsea this summer. However, signing even one or possibly two of these players would be a great deal from the Red Devils' point of view.

Erik ten Hag's side are desperately in need of quality across the pitch and the wide areas are no exception.

Marcus Rashford seems to have lost his aura while Jadon Sancho has also been underwhelming since his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Ten Hag has plenty of young wingers at his disposal but none of them are ready to become regular first-team players yet.

Pulisic has endured a mixed spell at Chelsea since his £58 million move from Borussia Dortmund due to his injury issues. The American has scored 25 goals in 117 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

Hudson-Odoi's growth has also stalled over the last couple of years under Tuchel due to a lack of regular first-team football. The Englishman could possibly revive his career at Old Trafford.

Ziyech would also be a solid option for Manchester United. The Moroccan international has the best form of his entire career under current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax. The German scored 49 goals in 165 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch side.

