Manchester United keeping tabs on ex-Premier League striker as Cristiano Ronaldo saga rambles on: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who is seen as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent weeks.

According to Media Foot Marseille, Manchester United could be set to reignite their interest in Dembele, a player who they have kept tabs on since his days with Scottish giants Celtic. The Frenchman represented Fulham in the 2013-14 Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils are expected to reinforce their attack after parting ways with Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard after the expiration of their contracts on June 30.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, according to The Times. Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, according to The Times. https://t.co/lNIG41Pm4g

The club's forward line could be depleted even further this summer as Cristiano Ronaldo has handed in a transfer request, as per ESPN. Erik ten Hag's side will therefore need to sign a top-quality striker to replace the 37-year-old, who scored 24 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions last season.

Moussa Dembele rose to prominence during his time with Celtic, for whom he scored 51 goals in 94 games in all competitions before joining Lyon in 2018 for €22 million. He has enjoyed an impressive start to life in Ligue 1, scoring 44 goals in 92 appearances in all competitions in his first two seasons with the club.

Dembele endured a massive slump in form during the 2020-21 campaign, scoring just one goal in 16 games during the first half of the season. He joined Atletico Madrid on loan for the remainder of the campaign, but was unable to make an impact on Diego Simeone's side as he failed to score a goal in any of his seven appearances.

The 26-year-old returned to Lyon last season and went on to enjoy an incredible 2021-22 campaign. He was able to resurrect his career by scoring 21 goals in 30 league games.

Despite his impressive form, Lyon are believed to be willing to listen to offers for the Frenchman as he has just one year left on his contract. The club are likely to prefer to cash in on him this summer rather than lose him on a free transfer next year.

Manchester United could also make a move for Argentine forward if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves

Juventus v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Manchester United could be forced to sign more than one forward to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves the club this summer. The club have reportedly joined the race to sign Paulo Dybala, as per News18.

The 28-year-old was widely considered one of the best forwards in Serie A during his time with Juventus. He scored 115 goals in 293 appearances for the club and helped them win five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias.

The former Palermo forward was part of the Serie A Team of the Year four times and won the Serie A's Most Valuable Player award once. Last season, he scored 15 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri.

Despite his respectable numbers, Dybala was unable to reach an agreement over a contract extension with Juventus. He therefore became a free agent after the expiration of his contract on June 30. The Argentine could be the ideal high-profile signing for Manchester United this summer.

