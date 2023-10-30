Manchester United keeping tabs on Rasmus Hojlund’s international teammate with eye on strengthening attack: Reports

In a bid to reinvigorate their stuttering offense, Manchester United are said to be closely watching dazzling Brondby winger Nicolai Vallys. The 27-year-old happens to also be a teammate of Rasmus Hojlund on the Danish national side.

He has caught the eye of numerous Premier League clubs, and with Manchester United's current forwards struggling for form, he appears to be high up on their wishlist. The Red Devils have currently scored 11 goals in 10 games this season, the worst goalscoring record in the top half of the table.

According to Danish media outlet Ekstra Bladet (via CaughtOffside), Manchester United find themselves in a tussle for Vallys' signature alongside Aston Villa. Other European clubs like Wolfsburg, Real Betis, Marseille and PSV Eindhoven are also monitoring the winger.

However, the Old Trafford outfit are especially motivated, as Jadon Sancho remains sidelined after he called manager Erik ten Hag a liar on social media. Antony, on the other hand, has struggled to meet the heightened expectations that came with his arrival last season.

Vallys, who has only recently won his first senior cap for Denmark, is shaping up to be the quintessential late bloomer. He's recorded a formidable tally of eight goals and two assists in just 13 games this season for Brondby, turning heads and, quite possibly, tilting the odds in favor of a high-profile transfer. Manchester United could be the club to provide him with that elevated platform.

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho's social media activity fuels Real Madrid transfer speculation

Jadon Sancho may have subtly revealed his next preferred destination. The 23-year-old is currently serving a frosty exile from the Red Devils' first team. Recently, he has been engaging in some telling social media activity that has raised speculations on a dream move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The England international has been on the outs with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag since September following a disagreement over his training commitment. Despite being shut out of the first team afterward, Sancho has refrained from issuing an apology. This stubborn stance resulted in his playing with the youth sides at the club.

Less than three years after his blockbuster £73 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund, Sancho appears primed for an exit this January, either via loan or a permanent move. While a return to Dortmund and a switch to Serie A stalwarts Juventus are on the table, it's the potential allure of Real Madrid that has supposedly caught his attention.

His recent 'likes' on Twitter (X) have fueled the conversation, with a number of them connected to Real Madrid. First, a picture from Brazilian sensation Vinicius Jr, then a tweet from former Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham that read, "This is Real Madrid."