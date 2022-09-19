Manchester United launch investigation after 12 members of their squad fall ill on same day - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly launched an investigation after 12 members of their first-team squad and staff fell ill on the same day.

According to The Sun (as per The Star), several at the club were struck down with suspected food poising following their 2-0 away victory over FC Sheriff in the Europa League.

The group traveled back from Moldova on a private plane on Thursday, 15 September straight after their big win. But members of the Manchester United party began to feel unwell the next day and the club are investigating if it was something they ate in Chisinau or on the plane back.

Several players missed training the following day, with some even missing a session on Saturday. Those affected will still be able to join up with the national squads for the upcoming break and the Red Devils currently don't play until October.

Erik ten Hag's side were set to take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, but their game was postponed due to a lack of policing resources. It is unclear how much the illness that spread throughout the camp would have impacted the team in what would have been a huge rivalry clash.

United claimed a much-needed victory over the Moldova side after they lost their opening Europa League clash at home to Real Sociedad.

