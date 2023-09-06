Manchester United could launch move to sign 28-year-old Premier League star in January: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Fulham's Joao Palhinha and could make a move for the midfielder in January.

The Athletic reports that the Red Devils have set their sights on the Portuguese midfielder and could swoop for him in the next transfer window. Erik ten Hag made two additions to his midfield this summer, signing Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat (loan with buy option).

However, Manchester United's midfield has looked lethargic and lacked energy during the early stages of the season. Thus, some are expecting further changes to be made with question marks over the future of Scott McTominay.

Palhinha has been a bright spark for Fulham since joining from Sporting CP last summer. He made 40 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals. He is renowned for his pressing while also astute defensively and in attack.

Manchester United may have competition for the Portugal international in the form of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Thomas Tuchel's side agreed on a €65 million deal with the Premier League outfit for the midfielder on transfer deadline day.

Palhinha traveled to Munich and underwent medical checks and even posed with a Bayern jersey. However, Fulham pulled the plug on the deal when they discovered that they wouldn't be able to sign a replacement in time.

His future continues to be uncertain at Craven Cottage despite his failed move to the Allianz Arena. It appears that the Red Devils have made him a top target heading into the January transfer window.

Manchester United's new signing Sofyan Amrabat explains why he is a good fit to work with Erik ten Hag

Sofyan Amrabat expresses his winning mentality.

Manchester United finally got a deal over the line for Amrabat on transfer deadline day. The Red Devils spent much of the summer transfer window chasing his signature and managed to convince Fiorentina to part with the Moroccan on loan. They have the option to make the deal permanent for €20 million which would add to the €10 million loan fee they have already paid.

Amrabat reunites with Ten Hag at Old Trafford having played under the Dutch coach previously at Eredivisie side FC Utrecht. The Morocco international knows what the United boss expects from his players, telling the club's official website:

"I think Erik ten Hag is a coach who will push always to the limit. He's hungry. He wants to win. He's a winner and I like that. I think I'm also similar, I'm also a winner. I want to win every day so it's a good match.”

The 27-year-old was a standout performer for Fiorentina last season, playing 49 times across competitions and providing one assist. He was part of a Viola side that finished runners-up in the UEFA Europa Conference League and the Coppa Italia.

However, Amrabat's passion and desire to win was on display throughout the campaign. It's the type of confident personality Manchester United fans will relish having in their club amid their dodgy start to the campaign.