Manchester United launch official bid for 26-year-old star on Chelsea's radar: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made their first offer to Victor Osimhen as they look to beat Chelsea in the race to sign the Napoli striker, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray. The Red Devils are said to be keen on signing a striker this summer as they look to bolster Ruben Amorim's squad.
As per a report by Turkish journalist Arda Özkurt, Osimhen is keen on a move to the Premier League and Manchester United, along with Arsenal, have made an offer. He adds that Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the forward, while Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also interested.
Chelsea, another Premier League club interested in his signature, are yet to make contact over a summer move.
Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray and the Turkish giants, too, are keen on keeping him beyond the season. However, the Napoli loanee has made his mind and is not interested in staying in Turkey beyond the end of the season.
Saudi Pro League sides are also said to be keeping tabs on him after Al Ahli's reported failed move last summer. Chelsea also made contact with him last summer, but failed to agree a deal with him and Napoli.
Rio Ferdinand urged Manchester United to sign Chelsea target
Rio Ferdinand, speaking on his podcast earlier this season, urged Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen in the 2025 summer window. He believes the striker will be an instant solution to their goal-scoring issues and also help the youngster develop.
He said:
"I’ve watched Hojlund closely the last two games… it just doesn’t add up. I’d be going to get Osimhen now if we can do it from a financial standpoint. Get him on loan now! Guarantees you someone who can get on the end of things, scores goals, experienced, done it at the top level. I just feel like because Hojlund was £70m-odd we’re expecting the finished article. Unfortunately [he’s not]. He’s a young striker but normally a striker of that age comes in and learns off someone.
"He’s got nobody to learn off. He’s looking at [Joshua] Zirkzee whose like him. They both need someone to learn what it takes to be a Manchester United No.9. What are they doing every day? What type of drills are they doing? In games, how are they adapting to each centre-half? All of these questions he’s got in his head, he’s got nobody sitting there going, 'this is what to do'. A big part of the recruitment now is buying young talented players but there needs to be an element of who are they going to learn from on the job."
Manchester United are looking add a striker this summer as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to deliver this season.