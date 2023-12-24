Manchester United lead four-way race involving Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City for Premier League striker: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign talented Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, who is wanted by multiple Premier League sides. The Red Devils face stern competition for the highly-rated striker from Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson burst onto the Premier League scene last season as an 18-year-old, scoring six goals in 19 appearances for the Seagulls. The teenager has carried that form into this season and is among the players to have scored a Premier League hat-trick this campaign.

Manchester United are looking to rebuild their team, especially with the impending arrival of British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a stakeholder. The Red Devils are prepared to spend big to get back to the summit of Europe, and Ferguson is a major target, as per Fichajes.net.

Erik ten Hag sanctioned the signing of 20-year-old Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported £72 million in the summer. But the youngster has not impacted the Premier League, failing to score in 14 appearances.

In Ferguson, the Red Devils will get a Premier League-proven striker with bags of potential and age on his side.

However, Manchester United are not the only interested party looking to sign the Republic of Ireland international, as three other 'Big Six' sides want him. Arsenal are looking for a proven goalscorer in their squad, while Liverpool and Manchester City are looking to improve their depth.

Evan Ferguson signed a new long-term contract with the Seagulls over the summer, which sees him contracted until 2029. With six goals in 16 league appearances this season, the youngster is unlikely to go cheap for any team.

Brighton are aware of the possibility of a transfer for the teenage striker and will look to extract maximum value from any deal. The Seagulls are tough negotiators, seeing as they commanded over £100 million for Moises Caicedo from Chelsea in the summer.

Manchester United looking to sign new players

Manchester United are expecting new investment this year, and their transfer plans will be boosted by this prospect. Ten Hag's side are struggling on the pitch and will hope for reinforcements to change their fortunes.

They are eighth in the league standings, 12 points behind leaders Arsenal. They have also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils have begun their transfer business by reportedly sanctioning the loan transfer of Donny Van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt. They are looking to conclude several exits from their squad once the window opens as well.

Manchester United are linked with several players, especially in attack, as they look to improve their situation. Their attackers have struggled to impact their games this season, and this has been a problem for them.

United have scored just 18 league goals in 18 games this season, with their attackers scoring just four of them.

