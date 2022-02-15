Manchester United leading the race to sign 22-year-old forward - Reports

According to new reports, Manchester United are the favorites to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The forward line has been an area of concern for United this season, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Marcus Rashford struggling in recent times.

Manchester United will be in the market for a striker during the summer transfer window, and a host of names have already been linked to the club.

The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Alexander Isak have been linked with moves to Manchester in the summer. It has also been said that Ralf Rangnick is an admirer of Patrick Schick.

Another player linked to the Premier League giants is Nunez, and if new reports are to be believed, he could be on his way to join the Red Devils.

According to faithfulmufc.com via Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are leading the race to snap up the Uruguayan striker. However, the former Premier League Champions will face some stiff competition.

Many European sides are keeping tabs on Nunez, with Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund seriously tracking the 22-year-old. The likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, and West Ham United are also interested in the Uruguayan star.

The report also states Nunez will command a fee of at least €50 Million.

Will Darwin Nunez be the answer to Manchester United's struggles up front?

The struggles for United in front of goal have been well-documented in the past few weeks.

Rangnick's men recently dropped points against Burnley and Southampton in the Premier League and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Middlesborough after failing to convert their chances.

With Edinson Cavani set to leave in the summer and the future of Anthony Martial remaining uncertain, Darwin Nunez could be a fine addition to the United squad.

The Uruguayan striker is enjoying a fine run this season, having bagged 18 goals and two assists in 16 appearances for Benfica in the Liga Nos. Nunez also played a big role in the Portuguese side's progression into the Champions League Round Of 16 after being clubbed in a group containing Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

He has scored three goals in the competition, of which two of them came in a famous 3-0 home win over Barcelona.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB



Armando Broja

Darwin Núñez

Patrik Schick

Jonathan David Get me one of these four strikers this summer and I’m happy @ManUtd Armando BrojaDarwin NúñezPatrik SchickJonathan David Get me one of these four strikers this summer and I’m happy @ManUtd. Armando Broja 🇦🇱 Darwin Núñez 🇺🇾 Patrik Schick 🇨🇿 Jonathan David 🇨🇦 https://t.co/CDYGRAeNfH

It remains to be seen if Manchester United can pull off the move amidst stiff competition as there are a host of names linked with the Uruguayan prospect. If they can get the deal over the line, he could end up being the ideal replacement for his compatriot, Cavani.

