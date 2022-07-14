Manchester United legend played key role in Lisandro Martinez’s imminent Old Trafford switch

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar reportedly played a major role in helping the Red Devils reach an agreement with Ajax over a deal for Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez. The Dutchman is currently Ajax's chief executive.

As per De Telegraaf, United chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough engaged in an hour-long discussion with the representatives of Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday. The two parties negotiated a deal for Martinez during which Van der Sar is rumored to have given a helping hand to the Premier League giants.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Edwin van der Sar offers helping hand as Man Utd close in on Lisandro Martinez transfer Edwin van der Sar offers helping hand as Man Utd close in on Lisandro Martinez transfermirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/72CoiVqouU

The former Netherlands international is considered a legend at Old Trafford. He made 266 appearances for the club in all competitions and helped them win four Premier Leagues, an EFL Cup, and a Champions League. After retiring in 2011, the goalkeeper joined Ajax as a marketing director in 2012, and became the club's Chief Executive Officer in 2016.

Van der Sar played a key role in the negotiations as he is believed to have 'given the transfer a move in the right direction'. He has seemingly helped United edge closer to signing Martinez, who has been one of their top transfer targets this summer.

The Red Devils endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign as they finished sixth in the Premier League table. Their disappointing defensive performances were one of the main reasons behind their downfall last season. United conceded 57 goals in 38 league games. The club were therefore expected to make defensive reinforcements this summer.

Manchester United hired former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager this summer and tasked the Dutchman with rebuilding the squad. Ten Hag is reportedly looking forward to reuninting with Martinez, whom he signed for Ajax from Defensa y Justicia in 2019.

The 24-year-old's defensive capabilities and ball-playing skills caught the attention of United and Arsenal, who have been involved in a serious battle for his signature as per Goal.

The 13-time Premier League champions have seemingly won the race for the Argentine as they have reached an agreement over a £46 million transfer fee with Ajax.

Manchester United need to move on from Frenkie de Jong and look at alternatives

Netherlands v Poland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Manchester United have had a slow start to the transfer window as compared to their top-six rivals. Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, and Chelsea have all made multiple acquisitions this summer, including some statement signings.

The Red Devils are closing in on Martinez, but still have a number of gaps to fill in their squad, especially in midfield. The departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have left massive holes in the club's midfield.

The club's efforts to strengthen their midfield have seen them pursue Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

As per The Mirror, Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Barca over the transfer fee for the player. However, De Jong is yet to agree on a move to Old Trafford.

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol ) Frenkie De Jong’s agents have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave and they are not accepting any salary reduction. Manchester United are also informed, the deal is now stalling. #MUFC #FCB ) Frenkie De Jong’sagents have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave and they are not accepting any salary reduction. Manchester United are also informed, the deal is now stalling. @FabrizioRomano (☀️) Frenkie De Jong’s 🇳🇱 agents have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave and they are not accepting any salary reduction. Manchester United are also informed, the deal is now stalling. @FabrizioRomano #MUFC #FCB

Ten Hag's side have already begun their preseason tour and are just three weeks away from their first Premier League game of the 2022-23 campaign. They must therefore start to look at alternatives to Frenkie de Jong as the Dutchman is believed to be unwilling to leave Camp Nou. As per GiveMeSport, Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has emerged as a transfer target for United.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far