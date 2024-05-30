Manchester United legend could replace Chelsea-bound Enzo Maresca at Leicester: Reports

Leicester City are reportedly considering replacing Enzo Maresca with Manchester United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy once the Italian's arrival at Chelsea is finalized. The Foxes will return to the Premier League next season but look set to find a new manager this summer.

French journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Van Nistelrooy is an option to succeed Maresca at the King Power. The Dutch coach has been out of management since quitting PSV Eindhoven in May 2023.

Van Nistelrooy impressed during his one-year reign at Philips Arena, guiding PSV to the KNVB Cup and the Dutch Super Cup. He oversaw 34 wins in 50 games and helped develop the likes of Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo.

The former Real Madrid striker admitted earlier this month that he was eyeing a potential return to coaching. He has La Liga, the Premier League, and the Bundesliga on his agenda (via The Athletic):

"I would really like to work in Spain, and I have had conversations with Spanish clubs. But also the other leagues in which I have played, I want to coach there too. In the Premier League, and the Bundesliga."

The Manchester United icon could be handed a route back into management as Maresca's replacement. The Italian is headed to Chelsea to take over from Mauricio Pochettino who parted ways last week.

Maresca is joining the Blues on a five-year deal until June 2029 with the option of a further year, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He earned plaudits during his spell in charge of Leicester, guiding them back to the Premier League by winning the EFL Championship.

Kieran McKenna will reportedly sign a new deal at Ipswich, Chelsea and Manchester United were interested

Kieran McKenna is set to sign a new deal with Ipswich.

Sky Sports reports that Kieran McKenna is set to sign a new long-term deal with Ipswich after holding talks with majority shareholder Ed Schwartz. He's been in charge at Portman Road since 2021 and has overseen 74 wins in 125 games.

McKenna was another manager of the three newly promoted clubs linked with Chelsea and Manchester United. The Blues have been searching for a Pochettino replacement while the Red Devils will decide Erik ten Hag's future.

The northern Irishman was previously an assistant coach at Old Trafford until taking over at Ipswich Town. He worked with Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the 13-time Premier League champions.

McKenna has remarkably led the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions. They'll be playing top-flight football for the first time since 2002 next season.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion have all been monitoring McKenna. The Seagulls were interested in making the young coach Roberto De Zerbi's replacement at the Amex.