Manchester United legend Roy Keane set for interview over potential return to management - Reports

Manchester United legend Roy Keane is set to be interviewed by League One side Sunderland for their vacant managerial post, according to Sky Sports.

Roy Keane is regarded as one of Manchester United's most influential captains under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Red Devils lifted numerous trophies with Keane as skipper, including four league titles and the 1999 UEFA Champions League.

Despite his leadership qualities, Keane has not attained success as a manager. The 50-year-old Irishman started his managerial career with Sunderland in 2006 and guided them to promotion to the Premier League. However, he resigned in 2008, which was then followed by another unsuccessful stint as manager of Ipswich Town.

10 years after his last managerial gig, Roy Keane could be returning to the dugout as Sunderland are planning to offer him another interview. The Black Cats recently sacked Lee Johnson following their 6-0 defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Roy Keane is set to be interviewed for the Sunderland manager's vacancy. BREAKING: Roy Keane is set to be interviewed for the Sunderland manager's vacancy. https://t.co/zclvAcZpDx

According to the aforementioned source, Sunderland are extremely interested in Roy Keane returning as their manager, 13 years after he first left the Stadium of Light.

Keane himself is looking to have another shot at management following his unsuccessful stints with Sunderland and Ipswich Town. Other candidates for the job include Neil Warnock, Neil Lennon and Grant McCann.

Roy Keane is regularly seen on the Sky Sports panel during their coverage of the Premier League. However, it is worth noting that the 50-year-old was the assistant manager for Aston Villa, Ireland's national team and Nottingham Forest.

Roy Keane believes Manchester United will finish in the Premier League top four

Roy Keane believes his former side Manchester United will have enough to finish in the top four of the Premier League. Speaking after United's 1-0 win over West Ham United, the former club captain said:

“Without a doubt. Strength in depth."

Following their win against the Hammers, Manchester United currently find themselves fourth in the standings. The Red Devils have amassed 38 points from 22 matches this season.

However, it is worth noting that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are just two points behind United in the table. Both Arsenal and Spurs also have one and two games in hand over Manchester United respectively.

Ralf Rangnick's side return to action following the international break with an FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough on Friday night. United will later return to league action against Burnley on the 8th of February.

