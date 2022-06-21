Manchester United have more or less ‘given up hope’ of signing transfer target: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly 'more or less given up' on signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber this summer. The Dutch defender was a key target for Erik ten Hag.

Timber, 21, played under Ten Hag at Ajax for two seasons and enjoyed a successful relationship with the Dutch tactician. His impressive performances in defense for the Amsterdam side were a big contribution to their two consecutive Eredivisie title successes in 2021 and 2022.

Ten Hag reportedly wanted the Dutch centre-back to be part of his Manchester United rebuild. However, it seems those plans are now more or less dead in the water. Dutch outlet AD reports that United have all but given up their pursuit with the Dutchman being admired in Amsterdam next season.

Timber reportedly doesn't want to take any risks with regard to playing time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

It comes as a big blow to Ten Hag given the experience he has having coached Timber. The 21-year-old made 43 appearances across all competitions last season and contributed three goals and two assists.

He spoke about his future amid speculation over a move to the Red Devils growing in May where he hinted that he could continue with Ajax (via TeamTalk):

“The picture has to be right. You can go to a big club. But if you’re not going to play there, it’s better to stay with Ajax. And Ajax is also a big club. We play football in the Champions League and I play there together with the best players in the Netherlands. That is not nothing.”

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🥇 Jurrien Timber - 94.5%

🥈 John Stones - 93.3%

🥉 Gerard Pique - 91.2%



He knows how to pick a pass. 🤩 Best long ball accuracy rates in the 21/22 #UCL (min. 50 attempted):🥇 Jurrien Timber - 94.5%🥈 John Stones - 93.3%🥉 Gerard Pique - 91.2%He knows how to pick a pass. 🤩 Best long ball accuracy rates in the 21/22 #UCL (min. 50 attempted):🥇 Jurrien Timber - 94.5%🥈 John Stones - 93.3%🥉 Gerard Pique - 91.2%He knows how to pick a pass. 🤩 https://t.co/lCXIWDNokv

Why Manchester United failed in their pursuit of Jurrien Timber?

The Dutch defender looks set to stay at Ajax

Erik ten Hag is looking to freshen up his defensive options at Manchester United and Jurrien Timber was one of their targets.

However, United have failed to lure the young Dutchman to Old Trafford and Dutch journalist Marcel Van Der Kraan has touched on why.

He told Sky Sports (via The Sun):

"(It's) absolutely dead (the deal) in the water. The player was ready to come. The player's agents were in London at Manchester United's offices two weeks ago.

He continued:

"The talks were very good, money was never a problem but then Louis van Gaal turned up and told the player in the Dutch camp 'if you go there I think your chances could be limited for playing for Holland in the World Cup'."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Marcel Van Der Kraan reports that Louis Van Gaal may have affected Jurrien Timber's potential transfer to Manchester United 🗣️ "Louis Van Gaal made it clear that he would not be in his Dutch team if he wasn't playing every week for United"Marcel Van Der Kraan reports that Louis Van Gaal may have affected Jurrien Timber's potential transfer to Manchester United 🗣️ "Louis Van Gaal made it clear that he would not be in his Dutch team if he wasn't playing every week for United"Marcel Van Der Kraan reports that Louis Van Gaal may have affected Jurrien Timber's potential transfer to Manchester United ❌ https://t.co/Gtn1sOuV2M

