Manchester United likely to accept £12 million bid from Premier League club to offload 29-year-old: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a bid worth £12 million for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

Lingard will be out of contract in the summer and has attracted interest from multiple EPL sides, including West Ham United. However, Newcastle are said to be the frontrunners and had a loan bid worth £5-6m rejected by Manchester United earlier this week.

The Red Devils are looking to move him on a permanent basis and are expected to accept the new bid.

Newcastle United were initially looking to sign Sevilla center-back Diego Carlos and willing to pay as much as £30 million for the player. However, recent reports have claimed that another PL club is willing to pay more than that.

As a result, Newcastle United have turned their attention to Jesse Lingard. The England international has found game time hard to come by this season. He has two goals in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United set to kickstart exodus with Jesse Lingard sale?

Manchester United have been linked to multiple big names for the summer, with some key areas still requiring dependable reinforcements. However, before doing so, they will be looking to offload a few stars. This is something that manager Ralf Rangnick has spoken about recently.

Anthony Martial is largely expected to leave but the French international has been actively on the bench recently and might end up staying until the summer. Others such as Phil Jones, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani have also been linked to moves for a variety of reasons.

Jesse Lingard had an extremely successful spell at West Ham last season when he scored nine goals and racked up four assists in 16 EPL appearances. He will have one eye on Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad and cannot be faulted for wanting a move away.

Lingard is not expected to play regularly at United despite impressing during his limited appearances so far this season.

In such a scenario, United might just decide that it is in the best interests of both the team and player to let Lingard leave in January.

