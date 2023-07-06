Manchester United likely to sell star to PL club willing to pay £30million for his transfer - Reports

According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Manchester United are set to sell Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest for £30 million. Henderson spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at Forest.

He made 20 appearances across competitons and managed to keep six clean sheets. The Englishman has so far made 29 appearances for the Red Devils' senior team. He has kept 13 clean sheets.

Henderson is contracted with the Red Devils until the end of the 2024-25 season. With the uncertainty regarding now free agent David de Gea's future, many would have expected him to play a key role in the coming season.

However, that won't be the case, as it seems. Manchester United are exploring the market for a new goalkeeper. Inter Milan's Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana remains their first choice. Apart from that, United are also interested in Feyenoord Rotterdam's Justin Bijlow.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Manchester United's links with Diogo Costa

Apart from Onana and Bijlow, FC Porto's Diogo Costa is another player that Manchester United have been heavily linked with. The Portuguese is one of the finest goalkeepers in the world at the moment.

The 23-year-old made 41 appearances for his club side this past season, keeping 20 clean sheets. He is a player in demand. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano thinks Costa might not be a feasible option for the Red Devils if David de Gea ends up staying.

The main reason behind Romano's comment is that he thinks Costa could be too expensive an option. Speaking about the Portuguese goalkeeper, Romano told GiveMeSport:

“I think if de Gea stays, going for a goalkeeper like Diogo Costa is complicated because he’s very expensive. So, they need a second-choice goalkeeper to create competition more than a first-choice goalkeeper.”

Diogo Costa is contracted with Porto until the end of the 2026-27 season. He has an estimated market value of €45 million, according to Transfermarkt. However, Costa could cost the Manchester club as much as €70 million, a sum which can be deemed massive for a goalkeeper.

As for De Gea, the Spanish stopper won the Premier League Golden Glove last season, for keeing 17 clean sheets is not the prefered choice of manager Erik ten Hag.

De Gea, for all his shot-stopping reflexes is poor with the ball at his feet and also made some costly blunders at the back last season for the Red Devils. United have reportedly rescincded the reduced offer (given in March 2023) they made to the Spanish stopper.

