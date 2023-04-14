Manchester United-linked forward Randal Kolo Muani chooses his next club: Reports

Manchester United target and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani has reportedly chosen Bayern Munich as his next destination.

Kolo Muani, 24, has emerged as a breakout star in the Bundesliga since arriving from Nantes on a free transfer last summer. He has helped Die Adler maintain a top-four push and progress to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages for the first time in their history this campaign.

A right-footed forward adept at operating in multiple roles, Kolo Muani also turned heads with his cameo performances for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He registered a goal and an assist in three matches.

According to Fichajes, Kolo Muani is keen to join Bayern Munich in the upcoming summer transfer window despite interest from Manchester United. Frankfurt have accepted that they will have to offload their ace.

Kolo Muani, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Waldstadion, is interested in using Frankfurt as a stepping stone this summer. Hence, the Bundesliga outfit are likely to force suitors to dish out £115 million.

Should Kolo Muani secure a move to the Bavarians, he would emerge as a regular starter ahead of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel. He could also operate on either wing for them if and when needed.

So far, Kolo Muani has scored 19 goals and contributed 18 assists in 38 games across all competitions for Frankfurt in the ongoing season.

Louis Saha outlines his reservations about Manchester United-linked star's price tag

Speaking to Betfred, former Manchester United star Louis Saha stated that he is unconvinced about Randal Kolo Muani's price tag. He said:

"I think he's done fantastic over a short period of time with France. I haven't witnessed enough of his games at Frankfurt but he's shown that he can play at a high level in the Champions League this campaign. I don't agree with the reported price tag though."

Saha expressed his reservations about the Red Devils' high-priced pursuit of Kolo Muani, comparing him to Marcus Rashford. He said:

"However, Randal is a very talented player, he's got great stamina, plenty of skills and he's aggressive in the box and also good in front of goal. He has a similar profile to Rashford, so I understand why Manchester United would be considering him as a transfer target but I do have reservations about his price tag.

"I don't remember many Ballon d'Or winners with price tags as large as his."

