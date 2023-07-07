Manchester United linked midfielder attracting interest from Saudi Arabia: Reports

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly receiving interest from Saudi Arabia amid a potential departure from Fiorentina this summer.

Calciomercato (via Mundo Deportivo) reports that Amrabat has decided to leave the Stadio Artemio Franchi this summer. Atletico Madrid and United have been noted as potential destinations for the Moroccan midfielder.

However, clubs in the Saudi Pro League have now set their sights on the 26-year-old. Saudi giants are enticing many European household names to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East. The likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante (both Al Ittihad, Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), and Marcelo Brozovic (Al Nassr) have headed out of Europe.

Manchester United have recently come into the picture regarding a potential move for Amrabat. Reports claim that the Red Devils have already agreed on personal terms with the Morocco international. Fiorentina may be willing to sell the midfielder for around £26 million.

Despite this, Amrabat could be persuaded a move to Saudi given the amount of money being shelled out by their top clubs. Ronaldo reportedly sits on £173 million per year at Al Nassr.

Amrabat was in fine form this past season, providing one assist in 49 matches across competitions. He has been at the heart of Vincenzo Italiano's midfield with consistent performances.

The Moroccan midfielder has a year left on his contract thus Viola may be looking to cash in on him this summer. He is now not only garnering interest from the likes of Manchester United and Atletico but also from Saudi Arabia.

Antony sends message to fans ahead of pre-season with Manchester United

Antony is happy to be back for pre-season.

Several of Manchester United's squad were back at Carrington on Thursday (July 6) for pre-season training ahead of their tour of the United States. Names such as Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, and Fred all took part in the session.

Players who were on international duty last month will link up with the squad later in July. Antony was particularly delighted to be back with his United teammates for pre-season. He posted on Instagram:

"It’s good to be back !! May it be an amazing season for all of us! We are United!"

Antony missed the Red Devils' FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City in May due to an ankle injury. The Brazillian arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Ajax for £82 million. The 23-year-old had a topsy-turvy past campaign, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 44 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes