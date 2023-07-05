Manchester United reach economic agreement to sign Barcelona target who could cost at least £26m: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Morocco international was also linked with a move to Barcelona, but the Catalan side have seemingly cooled their interest.

As per a report in Italian outlet La Nazione, after having personal terms agreed with the midfielder, Manchester United are now ready to hold talks with Fiorentina.

Amrabat, keen on taking the next step in his career, was previously looking to join Barcelona. However, the Catalan side cooled interest after securing Ilkay Gundogan's signature.

Fiorentina are reportedly open to selling Amrabat and have put a £26 million price tag on him. Club CEO Joe Barone recently revealed that they are yet to receive a bid for the player. He was quoted by Sky Italia as saying:

"We have not received any bid or proposal for him at all. He's a Fiorentina player now. If an offer comes, we will consider it."

Atletico Madrid and some Saudi Arabian sides are also reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Manchester United have been chasing Barcelona target since January

Sofyan Amrabat's agent, Mohamed Sinouh, confirmed that Manchester United lodged a bid for the Fiorentina star in January. The midfielder emerged a target for the Red Devils and Barcelona after an impressive performance at the FIFA World Cup.

He was quoted by CalcioMercato as saying:

"We received many offers during the January transfer window, including one from Manchester United, but an agreement cannot be reached. Barça? The president of Fiorentina refused to let him out because he represented a safe value after the role he had played in the World Cup. Barca came with a loan offer for Sofyan two or three days before the market closed, but they were unable to include a compulsory purchase option and that was the end of it."

He added:

"Sofyan was very keen to go to Barca and very hopeful that the whole operation could happen because the 'Cules' did offer a good amount for the loan, but Fiorentina did not let him go. I can name three clubs that went for him in the last two or three days of the transfer window. ManUtd wanted a loan with an option to buy and Fiorentina turned it down."

Amrabat has been at Fiorentina since 2020 after joining them for a reported €20 million fee from Club Brugge.

BILD reported that Bayern Munich were also keeping tabs on the midfielder. However, they are yet to make a move and are seemingly focused on other targets.

