Manchester United linked with a move for Serie A talent as Ten Hag continues squad revamp: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson before the closure of the summer transfer window. This is according to journalist Alfred Pedulla, who claims that the Red Devils have submitted a bid of around £42.6 million to secure the services of the Serie A star (via The Faithful MUFC).

These links to Ederson stem from the continued search for a new midfielder to partner Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford. After Casemiro failed to live up to expectations in the previous campaign, Erik ten Hag is seemingly searching for alternatives to the former Real Madrid star.

As a result, the Red Devils are also said to hold a serious interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguay international remains Manchester United's priority signing for the days left in the window.

Even if Ederson becomes the main target, a move for him will not be straightforward. This is because the Manchester outfit are yet to meet Atalanta's £46.8 million asking price.

That being said, the Brazilian would suit the requirements at Old Trafford, given he can play the No. 8 role, leaving Mainoo in a deeper position. Moving to Manchester United would also earn him the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

To date, he's made 92 appearances across competitions for Atalanta, bagging eight goals and two assists. At the moment, the midfielder has three years left on his deal.

Manchester United set to sign Manuel Ugarte on permanent transfer - Reports

Manuel Ugarte

One move that could get in the way of Ederson's transfer to Old Trafford is Manuel Ugarte's switch from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Manchester United. Initially, there were discussions over a loan deal with an obligation to buy the player, which the clubs failed to agree upon.

Now, Le Parisien is reporting that the Red Devils are willing to sign the player on a permanent transfer by paying the French giants £51 million (€60 million) (via Metro). This fee that has been finalized is said to be slightly less than the €70 million that PSG were demanding earlier in the window.

Ugarte mainly plays as a defensive midfielder, which could see Kobbie Mainoo operate as a number eight. If not, Erik ten Hag could use two pivots and deploy Bruno Fernandes in an attacking midfield role.

The Uruguayan has made 37 appearances across competitions for PSG, bagging three assists.

