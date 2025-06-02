Manchester United linked with move to sign PSG forward - Reports

As per L’Equipe (via GOAL), Manchester United are monitoring Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani. The Frenchman is set to return to the French capital after the expiration of his loan at Juventus on June 30.

Ad

The aforementioned source added that Kolo Muani is not part of Luis Enrique's long-term plans at PSG. Juventus are also in the mix and are reportedly interested in signing the Frenchman this summer.

Kolo Muani, who joined PSG for a reported £81 million in September 2023, has struggled to become a regular for the Ligue 1 giants. He moved to Turin to join the Old Lady on loan in January 2025.

During his loan spell at Juventus, Kolo Muani registered eight goals and two assists in 19 appearances.

Ad

Trending

Manchester United are reportedly looking to revamp their frontline this summer after an extremely disappointing 2024-25 campaign. They have been linked with various strikers, including Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap. Kolo Muani is another option being considered by the Red Devils, as per the report.

What could Matheus Cunha offer Manchester United next season?

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Brentford FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported €74.20 million.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As a player who can take up numerous attacking positions, Cunha's flexibility could improve United's attacking versatility. Primarily a supporting striker, his ability to create chances could improve the level of creativity upfront.

Last term, Cunha delivered 17 goals and six assists in 36 outings for Wolves across competitions. This is also an indication that United could also rely on him to deliver goals, together with their number nine.

If the Red Devils sign a new striker, Cunha could feature just behind the target man in one of the two number 10 slots in Ruben Amorim's preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More