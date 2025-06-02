Manchester United linked with move to sign PSG forward - Reports

As per L’Equipe (via GOAL), Manchester United are monitoring Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani. The Frenchman is set to return to the French capital after the expiration of his loan at Juventus on June 30.
The aforementioned source added that Kolo Muani is not part of Luis Enrique's long-term plans at PSG. Juventus are also in the mix and are reportedly interested in signing the Frenchman this summer.
Kolo Muani, who joined PSG for a reported £81 million in September 2023, has struggled to become a regular for the Ligue 1 giants. He moved to Turin to join the Old Lady on loan in January 2025.
During his loan spell at Juventus, Kolo Muani registered eight goals and two assists in 19 appearances.
Manchester United are reportedly looking to revamp their frontline this summer after an extremely disappointing 2024-25 campaign. They have been linked with various strikers, including Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap. Kolo Muani is another option being considered by the Red Devils, as per the report.
What could Matheus Cunha offer Manchester United next season?
Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported €74.20 million.
As a player who can take up numerous attacking positions, Cunha's flexibility could improve United's attacking versatility. Primarily a supporting striker, his ability to create chances could improve the level of creativity upfront.
Last term, Cunha delivered 17 goals and six assists in 36 outings for Wolves across competitions. This is also an indication that United could also rely on him to deliver goals, together with their number nine.
If the Red Devils sign a new striker, Cunha could feature just behind the target man in one of the two number 10 slots in Ruben Amorim's preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.