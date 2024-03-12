Manchester United linked with shock move for Harry Kane as fresh transfer claim emerges: Reports

Manchester United will reportedly consider a move for Harry Kane if the Englishman become available in the summer. As claimed by Ben Jacobs of Give Me Sport, the Red Devils would pounce on Kane should the England skipper depart Bayern Munich in the summer.

Kane left his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich last summer in a deal worth reported £100 million. The 30-year-old has been exceptional for the Bavarian giants having scored 36 goals and provided 11 assists in 34 games across competitions.

However, despite Kane scoring for fun, Bayern Munich look increasingly likely to miss out on the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012. They currently trail Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points with just nine games left to play.

Various reports have suggested that Kane is far from happy at the Allianz Arena and could consider a return to the Premier League this summer. Ben Jacobs has claimed that Manchester United will do everything in their powers to bring Kane to Old Trafford if he becomes available. Jacobs told Give Me Sport, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“If United are going to sign a striker, then Kane is as good as it gets. So we know there’s admiration for him and they do still hold some interest. At the moment, I wouldn’t have huge expectations around it. If Kane is genuinely unsettled, as some reports have suggested, and he wants to return to England, then you have to make sure you’re in the loop as to is it possible to sign him, and Man Utd will do that."

The journalist added:

“But let’s face it, there is very little sign at the moment of Man United signing a player for mega money. So even if his situation does start to open up, it’s still going to be difficult to sign him. They would do everything possible to make it happen if they saw potential, but it’s hugely difficult to do.”

Kane established himself as a bonafide Premier League legend during his stint at Tottenham Hotspur where he scored 280 goals and produced 64 assists in 432 appearances. With 213 Premier League goals to his name, he is only behind Alan Shearer in the Premier League all-time record goalscorers list.

Manchester United wonderkid opens up on his feelings after Old Trafford chanted his name

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho opened up on his feelings after hearing his name being chanted by the fans at Old Trafford. The Argentina international produced a stellar display as he won two penalties for his side in the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Everton.

The two penalties won by Garnacho were converted by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford respectively. The fans were visibly happy with the 19-year-old as they chanted the former Atlético Madrid youngster's name.

Following the game, the youngster opened up on how proud he was to receive the plaudits from the Manchester United fans. He said:

"It's like a dream with my age. A full Old Trafford stadium chanting my name is incredible. I am very proud and very happy. I think it is very important always to win the game and to get three points. We lost the last two [league] games so I think it is important in that sense if we want to be in the Champions League next season."

Garnacho has already established himself as a key player for Manchester United at the age of just 19. The winger has made 73 senior appearances for Erik ten Hag's side till date, having contributed 12 goals and eight assists.