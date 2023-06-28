Manchester United linked striker set to be available for €40 million cheaper than his release clause: Reports 

Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos could reportedly go for €40 million cheaper than his €120 million release clause.

The Portuguese striker has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in recent weeks. Portuguese newspaper Correio de Manha (h/t SportWitness) has claimed that Benfica rejected a €50 million offer for the player from an unnamed club.

It adds that club president Rui Costa is open to letting the player for €80 million — a figure they believe Manchester United can get close to. The player's contract, which runs until June 2026, contains a €120 million release clause.

Manchester United are evidently in need of a centre-forward. Wout Weghorst's six-month loan deal from Burnley will expire next month and they do not have a world-class No. 9 at their disposal.

Ramos, 22, enjoyed a stellar 2022-23 campaign, where he registered 27 goals and 12 assists in 47 games across competitions. He also grabbed headlines at the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he scored a hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 Round-of-16 win against Switzerland.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United put in a bid for Ramos this summer. They have notably been linked with Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen in recent weeks.

Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos sees Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model

Goncalo Ramos could end up replacing Cristiano Ronaldo at the international level with Portugal and at the club level with Manchester United.

Ramos' first international start for Portugal came at the expense of Ronaldo against Switzerland in the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup. After a memorable hat-trick at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, the Benfica striker was asked about CR7's reaction to news of his selection.

Ramos told reporters in December, via Scroll.in:

"Honestly no one in the team talked about it. Cristiano, as captain, did what he does, he helped, he talked to us, not only to myself but to my teammates. Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a role model, he is an idol for many."

Ronaldo is nearing the end of his playing days but is yet to retire from the national team. He left Old Trafford in November last year and ironically, the Red Devils are chasing Ramos, who is already tipped by many to replace 'CR7' in Roberto Martinez's starting XI for Portugal.

