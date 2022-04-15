Manchester United linked with summer move for 28-year-old set to become free agent: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has been linked with a number of Europe's top clubs in recent weeks, including the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, and Paris-Saint Germain.

According to Corriere dello Sport as per Insidefutbol, Manchester United are set to join the race to sign the 28-year-old. Dybala's contract with Juventus is set to expire at the end of the season. The club recently announced that the forward will run down his contract and become a free agent this summer.

Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in the summer of 2015 in a deal worth €32 million. He has scored 113 goals in 285 appearances for the club and helped the Bianconeri win five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia's. He also won the Serie A Most Valuable Player award during the 2019-20 season.

The Argentine was expected to become the club's talisman following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. Dybala, however, has endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. He has scored just 13 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

The club offered Dybala a contract proposal with a lower salary, which was rejected by the 28-year-old's representatives. The player is now set to leave the club at the end of the season.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB Manchester United are back in for Paulo Dybala and have been monitoring his situation at Juventus. #MUFC [Tuttosport via @Sport_Witness Manchester United are back in for Paulo Dybala and have been monitoring his situation at Juventus. #MUFC [Tuttosport via @Sport_Witness]

Manchester United are expected to sign a top-quality forward this summer. The club are preparing themselves for the departure of Edinson Cavani, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Anthony Martial is currently on loan at Sevilla until the end of the season and is expected to secure a permanent move away from the club.

The Manchester outfit were previously linked with a move for Paulo Dybala in 2019. The Premier League giants are now set to resume their pursuit of the Juventus star.

The club believes his attacking abilities will suit Erik ten Hag's style of play. The Dutch tactician is expected to be announced as Manchester United's new manager in the coming weeks.

Manchester United could opt to sign Benfica star instead of Paulo Dybala

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Despite Paulo Dybala's incredible abilities, the forward has failed to produce the goods for Juventus over the last couple of years.

Manchester United have endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign. The club are languishing in seventh place in the Premier League table. They were also knocked out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage and the FA Cup in the fourth round.

The Red Devils will, therefore, be keen to rebuild their squad this summer by making some astute signings. The club could drop their interest in Paulo Dybala and opt to sign a young striker who will hit the ground running at Old Trafford next season.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/10860… Benfica's Darwin Nunez has been on fire this season and has attracted plenty of suitors across Europe Benfica's Darwin Nunez has been on fire this season and has attracted plenty of suitors across Europetalksport.com/football/10860…

According to Eurosport, Manchester United have identified Benfica star Darwin Nunez as a potential transfer target.

The 22-year-old has been in incredible form this season, scoring 32 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions. Nunez produced two immense displays in both legs of Benfica's quarter-final tie against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar