Manchester United and Liverpool among five clubs keen to sign £60 million-rated Argentine star: Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly set to face competition from three other clubs in the race to sign Porto star Alan Varela ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Varela, 22, has lately emerged as one of the most promising defensive midfielders in Europe. Since joining Porto from Boca Juniors for around £7 million past August, he has found the back of the net twice and recorded as many assists in 28 outings across competitions.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Manchester United have expressed an interest in snapping up the Argentine this summer. However, they are thought to face competition from Premier League pair Aston Villa and West Ham United in the summer window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also allegedly monitoring the tenacious midfielder ahead of the next season. They currently have Wataru Endo as their only natural number six and have been forced to use £35 million star Alexis Mac Allister as a defensive midfielder this term.

Apart from Manchester United and Liverpool, Manchester City are also believed to be keen to sign Varela. They could choose to refresh their midfield soon and are in a position to activate the right-footed midfielder's £60 million release clause ahead of his other suitors.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher calls out Manchester United after defeat to Fulham

Earlier on Saturday (February 24), Manchester United crashed to a 2-1 home loss against Fulham. Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi netted once each on the either side of Harry Maguire's 89th-minute equalizer.

Speaking recently on Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher revealed why the Red Devils have been so vulnerable at the back this campaign. He opined (h/t Daily Mail):

"We go to the reason why they're poor defensively and can't cope with counter-attacks. They've got no pace at the back and they have a lack of legs in midfield. Another big problem for them is when they've got the ball."

Carragher, who helped Liverpool lift 11 trophies as a player, continued:

"These players can't receive the ball in the positions they take up so actually there is a massive problem for Manchester United when they've got the ball. How many times have we seen [their] players having to run 40 yards back towards their own goal?"

The Red Devils, who finished third in the Premier League past season, are sixth in the 2023-24 standings with 44 points from 26 games. They boast a goal difference of zero, netting and shipping 36 goals so far.

Overall, Erik ten Hag's outfit have struggled defensively despite recording 10 clean sheets so far this season. They have conceded a whopping 56 goals in 36 outings across competitions, tasting defeat 15 times.