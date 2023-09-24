Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal involved in transfer battle to sign 21-year-old Premier League star – Reports

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly set to battle it out against one another in the race to sign Brentford star Aaron Hickey.

Hickey, 21, has popped up as one of the most promising wing-backs in the Premier League since joining the Bees from Bologna in a potential £18 million deal in 2022. He has made 32 appearances for Thomas Frank's side so far, providing one assist in the process.

Now, according to the Mirror, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are aiming to lodge respective offers to lure Hickey away from Gtech Community Stadium. All of the three clubs are also set to face tough competition from Bayern Munich in the coming months.

Should the Scotsman join the Red Devils in the near future, he would provide solid competition to Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He would, however, serve as a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

Meanwhile, the Hearts academy graduate would emerge as a first-team starter for Mikel Arteta's side should he join them. He would displace Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu on the right side of their defense as the player is deemed to be a natural on the flanks.

Hickey, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2026, could also step in as a makeshift left-back option for each of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal. Due to his versatility, he was also linked with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Paul Merson picks title contenders amongst Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal

In his column for Sky Sports, Arsenal great Paul Merson suggested that Liverpool and Arsenal are only the two potential Premier League title challengers alongside Manchester City. He wrote:

"Liverpool and Arsenal are the only contenders for Manchester City this season. You've just got to stick with City for as long as you can. Every game, you have to make sure you're three points away from them, tops."

Claiming that Manchester United are out of the race, Merson continued:

"For example, Manchester United are already nine points behind. They're finished. Done. They can't win the league – because it's City. If it's any other team you can go: 'Oh if you put a run together, you never know.' But City are not losing four or five games."

Manchester City, who won a prestigious treble last season, are currently on the top of the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 18 points from six games. They are followed by the likes of the Reds and the Gunners, both of whom are on 13 points from five matches.

Erik ten Hag's side, on the other hand, have endured a lacklustre campaign so far. They are currently in eighth spot with nine points from six league matches, with a shocking goal difference of -3.