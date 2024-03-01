Manchester United and Liverpool to battle for Bayern Munich star: Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool are allegedly in a transfer race to rope in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kimmich, 29, has been a crucial first-team starter for Bayern Munich since arriving from VfB Stuttgart for a fee of over £7 million in 2015. He has helped his club lift 20 trophies, including eight Bundesliga titles.

However, the ex-RB Leipzig midfielder has recently been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena with Barcelona said to be interested. He could opt to depart as he is in the final 16 months of his deal.

Expand Tweet

Now, according to HITC, Liverpool and Manchester United both are aiming to snap up Kimmich this summer. But, they are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit as Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race.

Meanwhile, Kimmich is allegedly interested in trying his luck in the Premier League in the near future. The Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target could push for a move away from Bayern, as a result.

Kimmich, who is adept at operating in a number six role and also at right-back, has represented Thomas Tuchel's outfit 374 times across competitions. He has bagged 41 goals and recorded 100 assists as well.

Manchester United great Roy Keans heaps praise on Liverpool attacker Jayden Danns

Earlier this Wednesday (February 28), Liverpool defeated Southampton 3-0 in their FA Cup last-16 contest at Anfield. Lewis Koumas scored a goal on his debut, while Jayden Danns netted a second half brace.

Expand Tweet

After the end of the Reds' latest FA Cup encounter, Manchester United legend Roy Keane showered praise on Danns for his 73rd-minute and 88th-minute strikes. He told ITV Sport (h/t Empire of the Kop):

"We spoke before the game about young players getting opportunities at big clubs. It's never easy, but when you do get it, you have to take it and he has done that tonight. Excellent goals. That's the difference, the quality, that pass and decision-making. That's why these young players are at Liverpool."

Keane, who featured in 476 games for Manchester United, concluded:

"I was probably more impressed with that [second] goal than maybe his first goal because it's just that reaction. The shot comes in and he's on the move. The defenders are on their heels. Instinct. He made it look easy."

Danns, who turned 18 earlier this January, has now scored twice in three matches for the Reds' senior team. He has also bagged 16 goals and laid out four assists in 17 age-group matches so far this season.