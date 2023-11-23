Manchester United and Liverpool to battle for highly rated right-back with Manchester City also in the race – Reports

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly keen to sign St. Patrick's Athletic teenager Sam Curtis in the winter window.

Curtis, who is set to turn 18 next week, has popped up as one of the hottest talents in Europe since making his professional debut in 2021. He has helped his team lift one FAI Cup so far, registering three goals and six assists in 60 matches across all competitions in the process.

A hard-working right-back adept at occasionally operating at centre-back, Curtis is also a vital starter for the Republic of Ireland U-21 team. He has featured in seven games since his debut earlier this March.

Now, as per 90min, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in roping in Curtis next January. St. Patrick's Athletic are said to be prepared to let go of their wonderkid in the League of Ireland off-season, which ends in mid-February.

Apart from the Premier League clubs, EFL Championship sides Leeds United, Hull City and Middlesbrough are all keeping tabs on the star's situation. Scottish giants Celtic, on the other hand, have also scouted the teenage Manchester United target in the past couple of months.

Curtis, who was at Shamrock Rovers' academy between 2019 and 2021, has been named in the 2023 PFAI Team of the Year recently. The 17-year-old has also been nominated for Young Player of the Year.

Former Manchester United man Alan Brazil predicts result of City-Liverpool encounter

Speaking on talkSPORT, ex-Manchester United forward Alan Brazil predicted a 2-2 stalemate between Manchester City and Liverpool in their Premier League contest on Saturday (November 25). He said:

"I'm going to say... I'm going to go 2-2 draw. I think Liverpool will be up for this, I think City are still the best team, probably in the world for me. But Liverpool, on the day, can really turn it on. And it's Pep [Guardiola] against [Jurgen] Klopp, I'm going for a thriller."

Manchester City, who triumphed 4-1 over the Reds last time at the Etihad Stadium, are atop the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 28 points from 12 games. On the other hand, the Anfield outfit are currently second with 27 points from the same number of matches.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's outfit have an upper hand over the reigning champions in terms of the head-to-head record. They have recorded 11 wins and eight defeats in their last 24 meetings against City.