Manchester United and Liverpool enter race to sign Barcelona summer transfer target - Reports

Three Premier League clubs have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the Portuguese star.

As per Fichajes, Barcelona will have a tough time securing the signing of Neves this summer. Xavi is keen on adding the Wolves star to his squad as Sergio Busquets' future is still in the balance.

Manchester United were said to be interested in the midfielder last summer but did not make a move for him. They signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro instead, but are now looking for a replacement for Scott McTominay.

Liverpool have an aging midfield and are looking to add a Premier League-proven player. Neves is said to be one of the players they are keeping track of for the summer.

Neves' contract at Wolverhampton expires in 2024 and he is yet to pen a new deal.

Barcelona star told to snub a move to Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has urged Neves to reject any possible move to Old Trafford. He believes that the Portuguese star is better off at any other club.

He told IndiaBetting:

"If I'm Ruben Neves, and after Ruben Neves destroyed Manchester United with his compatriot and team-mate Moutinho, I wouldn't want to leave Wolves and play with the players in this Manchester United midfield. Maybe you'll say I play with [Bruno] Fernandes, because they know each other, they've played together [for Portugal]. The likes of Fred and McTominay, everyone talks about them working hard. They do because they have to, because they're always chasing all the time."

Parker added:

"That's the way it is. Does he want to do that? That's not his game, his game is with the ball in his feet and seeing movement early. So I would say yes to Ruben Neves coming to Manchester United, but for someone of his ability and his sanity, I think common sense will prevail at the moment and he stays where he is. I think Neves would be a great player for Manchester United, but not in a team they got at this moment in time."

Manchester United will have another battle with Barcelona this summer as they are reportedly interested in Ansu Fati, while the Catalan side have been linked with Anthony Elanga.

