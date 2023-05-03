Manchester United and Liverpool find out asking price for Ajax star Jurrien Timber: Reports

Ajax have reportedly slapped a £44 million price tag on Manchester United and Liverpool target Jurrien Timber ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Timber, 21, has established himself as a regular starter at the Johan Cruyff Arena since his senior-team debut in March 2020. So far, he has helped his boyhood club lift three trophies, including two successive Eredivisie titles.

A right-footed versatile defender blessed with pace, technique and passing, the 15-cap Netherlands international was linked with a permanent transfer to Manchester United last summer. However, he opted to stay at Ajax on the advice of his former national team boss Louis van Gaal. Since then, the player has also emerged on Liverpool's radar.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Ajax are unwilling to part ways with Timber ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. But, they are willing to entertain offers for their youth product in the region of £44 million.

Timber, who has a contract until June 2025 with Ajax, has also hinted at a potential departure amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. When asked about his immediate future, the centre-back told De Telegraaf:

"A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax. Last year, Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy, at the Dutch national team, I often talk to boys who play football abroad. I want to take that step someday."

Manchester United are keen to refresh their defensive ranks with the aim of selling the likes of Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly ahead of next season. The Reds, on the other hand, are also in the hunt for a centre-back this summer.

Overall, Timber has registered five goals and four assists in 117 appearances for Ajax.

Jamie Redknapp lauds Liverpool and Manchester United target

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp heaped praise on Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha due to his excellent performances in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He elaborated:

"He has been a brilliant signing. £20 million. He has got a real knowledge and nous of where he should be. He almost always picks the right pass. He has a real presence about him. He is a fantastic signing for them."

Palhinha, 27, has established himself as one of the top defensive midfielders in the Premier League since joining Fulham from Sporting CP for around £20 million last summer. He has netted five goals in 35 matches for Fulham so far.

According to The Sun, Liverpool and Manchester United are set to battle it out for Palhinha's signature this summer. However, Fulham have set an exorbitant asking price of £60 million for the 20-cap Portugal international.

