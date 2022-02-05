Manchester United and Liverpool keeping tabs on Bayern Munich forward amidst contract stand-off - Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the top clubs keeping an eye on Serge Gnabry's contract situation at Bayern Munich, according to Sky Deutschland.

Gnabry has been a key player for Bayern Munich since joining them from Werder Bremen in 2017. The 26-year-old has scored 59 goals and provided 37 assists from 153 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

However, there are doubts about the Germany international's future with the Bavarians. His contract with Bayern Munich runs out at the end of the 2022-23 season and he is yet to agree to a new deal.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United and Liverpool are monitoring Gnabry's status at the Allianz Arena. The Premier League giants reportedly expect the player to put pen to paper on a fresh contract with Bayern Munich, but are closely watching the situation.

The Bundesliga giants are said to be determined to retain the forward's services beyond the summer of 2023. Gnabry too is prepared to commit his long-term future to Bayern Munich.

While the player and the club are reportedly engaged in talks over a new deal, the negotiations have not proven to be successful so far. It is said that the two parties are not on the same page regarding Gnabry's salary.

As per the report, the former Arsenal forward wants to earn as much as team-mates Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane. The Bayern Munich duo currently earn €15million-a-year excluding bonuses.

The Bavarians' sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is aware that Gnabry's next contract will be the most important of his career so far. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is also keen to see the player extend his deal.

It remains to be seen if the two parties can reach an agreement over a new deal. Should the talks fail to result in a new deal, Manchester United and Liverpool seem prepared to take advantage of the situation.

Manchester United and Liverpool could face competition for Gnabry

Manchester United and Liverpool are not the only clubs monitoring Gnabry. According to reports, La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also in the mix for the Germany international.

Gnabry is said to be happy at Bayern Munich and is not considering leaving the club as a free agent in 2023. However, he is aware that he is not short of options should he decide to leave the Bundesliga giants.

The former Arsenal man could also use the interest of those clubs to persuade Bayern Munich to give in to his demands.

Edited by Parimal