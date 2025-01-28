Manchester United and Liverpool in Premier League 3-house race to sign Ligue 1 ace in €22m deal: Reports 

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in the Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, according to Caught Offside. The 21-year-old is one of the brightest young talents in Ligue 1 and has been in fine form for the French side this season.

Cherki has scored five goals and set up eight more from 24 games across competitions this season. However, Lyon are ready to let him go for just €22m this month.

The French giants are forced to cash in on their top talents amid the impending loom of relegation to Ligue 2. Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs looking at the situation with interest.

The Red Devils have failed to impress in the final third this season and are 12th in the Premier League this season after 23 games. They are planning to use the winter transfer window to rope in the right reinforcements and have identified Cherki as an option.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both enquired about the player's availability, although it is believed that they would prefer a summer purchase. The Reds, meanwhile, have been on a high under Arne Slot, but that hasn't stopped them from seeking squad improvements.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Bayer Leverkusen are apparently in the race as well. Atalanta are reportedly ready to offer €20m for the Frenchman this month, but he is not too eager to move to Serie A.

Are Manchester United and Liverpool battling for a Borussia Dortmund star?

Manchester United are all set to battle Liverpool for the services of Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens, according to Sky Sports Switzerland. The Englishman has been quite impressive for the BVB this season, registering 11 goals and five assists from 28 games across competitions.

His efforts have already turned heads at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils eager for attacking reinforcements this summer. Manchester United are planning to offload Marcus Rashford this month, while Alejandro Garnacho's future also remains uncertain.

The Premier League giants could turn to Gittens as a solution to their misfiring attack. The club are apparently laying down the groundwork to secure the 20-year-old's services this summer.

The Red Devils have reportedly approached the player's camp to steal a march on their rivals. However, they will face competition from Liverpool and Chelsea for the Englishman. Gittens' contract with Borussia Dortmund runs until 2028, and he is expected to cost around €100m.

