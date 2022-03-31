Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid target will cost around £25 million this summer: Reports

Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Daily Telegraph has now claimed that the Belgium international will be available for around £25 million in the summer.

Tielemans joined the Foxes on a permanent deal from AS Monaco for around £40 million following a successful loan stint in 2019. He has since established himself as a key player at the King Power Stadium, scoring 24 goals and providing 22 assists from 144 appearances across all competitions.

However, there are serious doubts about Tielemans' future at Leicester ahead of the summer. The 24-year-old has his contract with Brendan Rodgers' side expiring at the end of the season and is yet to agree to a new deal.

Leicester have been hopeful of tying Tielemans down to a new long-term contract, with talks starting over a year ago. Those negotiations have proven unsuccessful so far and the midfielder could thus be on his way out of the club soon.

The Foxes could be forced to cash in on Tielemans in the summer to avoid losing him for free next year. According to the aforementioned source, he will be rated at around £25 million considering his contract situation.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid have all been linked with a move for Tielemans in recent weeks and months. They are likely to be interested in a cut-price deal for a player of his caliber.

However, Tielemans has also not ruled out the possibility of staying at Leicester beyond this season. As per the report, there is a possibility that he could see out his contract at the King Power Stadium despite being linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Do Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid need Tielemans?

Paul Pogba has his contract with the Red Devils expiring in the summer and is expected to leave on a free transfer. The Old Trafford outfit could this look to sign a new central midfielder ahead of the 2022-23 season, with Tielemans fitting the bill.

However, Manchester United will probably need to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League to land the Belgian. According to the report, he is keen to play Champions League football next season.

Ralf Rangnick's side currently sit sixth in the league table, with 50 points from 29 matches. They are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, there have been suggestions that Real Madrid could eye Tielemans as a potential replacement for Toni Kroos. The German has been a key player for Los Blancos since his move from Bayern Munich in 2014. However, he is currently on the wrong side of his 30s and will enter the final year of his contract with the club in the summer.

Liverpool, on the other hand, appear to be in the market for a new midfielder ahead of the summer. Apart from Tielemans, they have also been linked with AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and FC Porto's Vitinha.

