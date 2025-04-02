Manchester United and Liverpool set to battle for 19-year-old Serie A prodigy: Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool are ready to lock horns for the services of Assane Diao, according to Caught Offside. The Senegalese forward has been quite impressive this season, registering seven goals and three assists from 31 games across competitions.

Diao rose through the ranks at Real Betis before moving to the Serie A side in January this year. The 19-year-old has appeared 12 times for Como since the move, registering five goals.

His efforts have apparently turned heads at Old Trafford. Manchester United are preparing for an eventful summer after an underwhelming campaign so far.

The Red Devils have struggled in the final third, and Ruben Amorim is expected to push for reinforcements before the start of the new season. Manchester United have extensively scouted Diao this season, and the initial reports are positive.

The Red Devils are planning to rope in the Senegalese to address their attacking woes. The player is under contract with Como until 2029, so they are under no pressure to let him go.

Meanwhile, Liverpool also have the youngster on their radar. The Reds are sweating on the future of Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

The Merseyside club haven't managed to convince him to tie a new deal yet. Should Salah end up leaving, Liverpool could make a move for Diao. However, there's already a wealth of attacking riches at Arne Slot's disposal at Anfield. As such, the Senegalese could have a better shot at first-team football if he moves to Old Trafford.

Are Liverpool and Manchester United eyeing a Bundesliga superstar?

Liverpool and Manchester United could also battle for the services of Harry Kane this summer, according to Sports Tak. Only Alan Shearer has scored more goals than the Bayern Munich striker in the Premier League.

The former Spurs man, as such, is expected to eventually return to England to claim that record. It now appears that the Red Devils, as well as the Reds, are keen to secure his services at the end of this season.

Kane could be an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at Manchester United. He could also replace Darwin Nunez at Anfield, with the Uruguayan expected to leave Liverpool this summer.

It is believed that the Bavarians could entertain offers above £85m for their star man this year. The English duo, interestingly, are willing to pay this fee for the 31-year-old.

